Fitzmaurice warns Ryan ‘not to needlessly stir up tensions on turf’

Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice has warned Climate and Environment Minister Eamon Ryan “not to needlessly stir up tensions by interfering with turf cutting”.

The chairman of the Turf Cutter and Contractors Association was speaking in response to the minister’s announcement of a public consultation process on a national ban on smoky coal and potential regulations on the use – including wood, turf and peat briquettes – for home heating.

The Roscommon-Galway representative told the Farming Independent that he welcomes clarification from the minister that domestic turf cutting can continue on privately-owned bogs; and is supportive of the minister’s proposal to introduce moisture content limits on solid fuels.

However, he remains totally opposed to the importation of peat briquettes into Ireland. Earlier this month this publication revealed that fuel merchants and suppliers are being forced to source peat and coal briquettes from Estonia, Scandinavia, Lithuania and Germany as supplies of Bord na Móna briquettes have tightened since the company announced its peat production exit.

Deputy Fiztmaurice said: “People have fought for their right to cut their own turf, to burn in their own fire in their own home – and they will not give this up, as I have previously outlined to the minister.

“We recognise that there is an issue with wet timber being burned in some parts of the country, but anybody with common sense will know that if you burn wet fuel it will not provide significant heat and will cause problems with the flu liners in a chimney.

“So in that respect, I agree with bringing the moisture content of timber to 20pc - in line with the UK.

“However, one thing I do not agree with is Ireland importing briquettes from abroad when we are able to produce the best briquettes in the world. Quality peat is at our fingertips, and a lot of the imports are substandard.”

The farmer, turf cutter and contractor said he would be “hugely interested” in seeing a comparison completed between Irish peat briquettes and counterparts from abroad – particularly when it comes to heat performance, composition, smoke content, carbon footprint and value for money.

“It doesn’t make sense to import briquettes from abroad, particularly when you take the carbon footprint into account for transporting them here alone,” he said.

Continuing the deputy said he has asked Minister Ryan to clarify a number of things regarding the consultation – most specifically in relation to potential restrictions when it comes to the sale and marketing of sod turf.

"I have asked for clarity regarding the exact scenarios referred to by this wording.

“Cutting turf, saving it and using it to heat your home is part of the cultural heritage of rural Ireland.

“I cannot imagine that Fianna Fail and Fine Gael want to be part of a Government that stops an elderly man or woman from cutting cut to heat their home.

“I must also welcome the fact that some government TDs did come out in opposition to this, but time will tell.

“Let no one be fooled, we will hear plenty about retrofitting homes in the media and the spin doctors will be out. But the reality is that there are pensioners who are unable to get the fuel allowance due to being over the means test.

“The same will become apparent when it comes to these retrofitting schemes. If a pensioner living alone earns more than €350 per week, will they be cut off from these schemes?

“The next generation has already turned to technologies such as air to water systems to heat their homes. So the minister would be mindful not to needlessly stir up tensions by interfering with turf cutting in any way,” he concluded.

Online Editors