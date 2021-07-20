Farming

‘Sometimes a small fright with something simple will be the catalyst to make you act’

After Geraldine Power broke three ribs during a fall, she was forced into the slow lane. Now, the beef farmer is trying to get as fit as she can by sea swimming, running and hitting the gym and she urges all farmers to make time for exercise

Geraldine Power on her farm in Kilbeg, Co. Waterford. Photos: Patrick Browne Expand
Claire Mc Cormack Twitter Email

Beef farmer Geraldine Power speaks from experience when she says “sometimes a small fright can trigger you to act”.

In March last year, just a day after the passing of her late father, Martin, who was almost 92 years of age, Geraldine was getting straw for a horse at her 300ac holding (200ac farmed, 100ac rented out) in Kilbeg, Co Waterford.

In the shed, there was an open bale up high so she said she’d climb up, throw down a bit, put it into the wheelbarrow, and that would do him for the night.

