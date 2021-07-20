‘Sometimes a small fright with something simple will be the catalyst to make you act’

Beef farmer Geraldine Power speaks from experience when she says “sometimes a small fright can trigger you to act”.

In March last year, just a day after the passing of her late father, Martin, who was almost 92 years of age, Geraldine was getting straw for a horse at her 300ac holding (200ac farmed, 100ac rented out) in Kilbeg, Co Waterford.

In the shed, there was an open bale up high so she said she’d climb up, throw down a bit, put it into the wheelbarrow, and that would do him for the night.

“I got up fine onto the first bale,” Geraldine told the Farming Independent, “and onto the second one too”.

“But when I got to the third bale it was open and, I don’t know what happened, but I just came tumbling down like a tonne of bricks.

“I hit the sheeting on the side, the timber it was nailed into, I fell in on top of it with my rib cage and landed on my feet on the ground.”

Geraldine says the physical work on the farm has always come naturally to her

Initially Geraldine, a former suckler farmer who now buys in stores and winter finishes top-quality Limousin and Charolais stock, didn’t think she was badly injured and continued to fetch the straw.

The next morning, although feeling “very sore”, with the assist of a tyre step-up to her tractor Geraldine, who also grows winter barley, managed to feed the cattle on her own.

But within 24 hours the pain intensified.

“It was St Patrick’s Day and I didn’t get out of the bed. We discovered that I had three broken ribs, which there is no treatment for, you just take a lot of pain relief and mind yourself.

“It took me out of farming for March and April; and I didn’t have the full use of myself for several months after that,” she said.

Forced into the slow lane for much of 2020, Geraldine, who says she had always been “reasonably careful” in her work, was determined to regain high fitness levels that she’d achieved prior to 2016.

“In my younger years I probably wasn’t that interested in fitness, I did a lot of horse riding and hunting, but about 10 years ago a friend introduced me to circuit training – I didn’t even know what a burpee was.

“I started off doing two classes at 9.30am on a Tuesday and Friday, I just made the time. I got into it, and a small bit of running too, and I built it up over the years.

Geraldine farming in Kilbeg, Co Waterford

“I was lifting on a chest press around 50kg and on a back squat I was on 45kg.

“I’ve always been naturally strong. I was the eldest, I did everything on the farm, I’m the go-to person to get a job done.

“I regularly handled square bales of hay and straw when I was looking after the sucklers here when my uncle, Mike, was elderly.

“I’d be on my own calving big Charolais bull calves and getting them standing up. I did all the physical work, the catching, the heavier stuff, it just came naturally to me.”

Within a few years Geraldine was comfortably running half marathons a few times a year; and her hard work paid dividends on-farm too.

“I learned how to lift things differently from doing weights. And while I wouldn’t have been aerobically fit – I’m built for comfort not speed – if I had to run after a bullock I’d give it a bloody good go.

“It created energy, I got a rush from exercising and it meant I could work on for longer in the day, it was a huge motivator.”

But when her uncle Mike became ill in 2016, Geraldine had to put her training regime to one side to help with his care. Shortly after he passed away, she also stepped in to help with care for another uncle, Fr Gregory Power, who departed just before his 95th birthday. Then her late Dad, Martin, also became unwell which pushed things back again.

Geraldine injured herself last year when she tried to reach a bale in her shed

“We were caring for them between 2016 and 2020, so I put all my training away during that time. I couldn’t commit to it.

“My father died in March 2020 and I was determined to pick myself back up again.”

Biting the bullet

While the fall was a setback, not to mention the impact of Covid-19, Geraldine was fixed on making the most of her 5km lockdown limit.

“The first thing I did was get back into the sea. I had a lot of niggling pain and some stomach upset because of the pain medication and swimming helped.

“I swam everyday over winter at Kilmurrin Cove. I don’t wear the wetsuit, I love the challenge of the cold water, I really enjoy it.

“We were able to continue going throughout lockdown because it’s inside our 5km, we were lucky that way.”

Having parked up her running shoes for a few years, getting back to her gym and jogging routines proved more challenging.

“I drove to the gym premises three times last year, but I didn’t get out of the car, I just went away again.

“I tried to motivate myself for a bit of running in January and February, but I couldn’t do it, it definitely wasn’t easy.”

However, once gyms were given the green light to re-open this summer, Geraldine “bit the bullet”.

“There was only one space left and I said, if I don’t take this now, I could be left waiting another month.

“The first class was torture – torture!,” she laughed. “It was strength and conditioning, a bit of weight lifting and some aerobic exercises.

“It was about getting the first class over and minding myself. I was sore afterwards but I went again two days later, I’ve stuck with it and now I feel great.

“The minute I landed back inside everyone was so welcoming. No-one cares what size you are, what height, if you’re thin, if you’re fat, no-one cares anymore. Everyone is there for the one reason – to just to get on with it.

Geraldine has taken up sea swimming, running and gym workouts

“The goal is to get back as fit as I can, within reason, and to run five miles in November as part of the winter league in Dungarvan run by the West Waterford Athletic Club,” said Geraldine who now jogs every Saturday with Greenway Joggers.

Nimble

When asked what advice she’d give to others in the farming community seeking to boost their fitness, she said:

“For those years when I stopped training, naturally you put up a bit of weight, like anyone would, and I probably wasn’t just as alert.

“My head mightn’t have been in it the day after my father died when I had my fall, but I would be sure-footed and I generally mind myself, yet accidents happen.

“The way I see it, you need to be fit to farm. I know I need to keep up the running to stay nimble for working with cattle, you have to be alert all the time and able to move quickly in the yard if they are not as quiet as you’d like them to be.

Geraldine baling on her 300ac holding

“Everyone gets into a machine to do everything nowadays, which means you’re sitting, you’re not on their feet.

“Maybe a lot of farmers would be better off if they got out of the tractors and off the quads and did the physical work.

“A lot of farmers might say they don’t have the time for exercise, but then they will make time for things that they don’t need to do.

“You really have to want to do it, and sometimes a small fright with something simple will be the catalyst to make you act.

“We only have one life, we should all give it the best shot we can.”



