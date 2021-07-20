Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 24.9°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

New study reveals high proportion of male farmers battling overweight and obesity

Dr Noel Richardson says farmers will engage with health interventions 'when the approach is right'. Expand

Close

Dr Noel Richardson says farmers will engage with health interventions 'when the approach is right'.

Dr Noel Richardson says farmers will engage with health interventions 'when the approach is right'.

Dr Noel Richardson says farmers will engage with health interventions 'when the approach is right'.

Claire Mc Cormack Twitter Email

A high proportion of male farmers are overweight or obese with dietary habits that consist of low fruit, vegetable and dairy intake, alongside high consumption of meat, fried and processed foods, salt, and sugary snacks, new research warns.

Provisional results from the soon-to-be published study ‘Investigating the Dietary Habits of Male Irish Farmers to Prevent Mortality and Morbidity’ also indicate that younger farmers reported “a significantly higher intake of processed meats”.

However, no associations were found between age, lifestyle behaviours and dietary habits.

Privacy