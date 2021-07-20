“If we farmers were healthier as a community, we could actually reduce the amount of farm accidents.”

This was a key learning for Laois farmer, Helen Kelly, after she participated in a six-week physical activity and health education intervention study specifically designed for farmers in late 2019.

The dairy, drystock and tillage farmer, who farms just outside Portlaoise, was one of 30 farmers – from across Offaly, Kildare, Laois, Westmeath, Kilkenny and Tipperary – selected to take part in the programme aimed at improving farmers’ general health, fitness and well-being.

The research, supported by the Irish Research Council, IT Sligo and True Fitness, involved farmers, aged 36 to 59, meeting for two hours of physical activity and one hour of health education each week at Emo Community Hall.

Designed and delivered by a multidisciplinary team, including a clinical exercise physiologist, qualified exercise instructor, dietician and register nutritionist, the farmers learned of the importance of healthy eating, regular exercise, understanding food labels, metabolic and cardiovascular health, plus injury prevention and goal setting.

Expand Close Farmers exercising at Emo community hall, Co Laois, during the study / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Farmers exercising at Emo community hall, Co Laois, during the study

Led by nutritionist and researcher Ruth Kavanagh, from Mullingar, each participant’s weight, body fat, muscle mass, waist, abdominal and hip circumference, cholesterol levels, blood sugar levels and diet, was assessed before and after the programme.

Some sobering results ensued.

The research found that 100pc of the farmers were living with overweight or obesity before and after intervention – which is greater than 60pc of the general Irish adult population;

Most farmers carried extra weight around their middle – which is a risk factor for Type 2 diabetes and heart disease;

Most farmers had high blood pressure (70pc before, 60pc after);

Diets were high in total fat, saturated fat and salt;

And diets were low in fibre as well as fruit, veg, fish and nuts.

Some more promising findings included: cardiovascular fitness levels improved after the six-week intervention – considered by the facilitators to be “a major benefit” because if farmers are fitter, it reduces physical stress associated with daily farming activities, plus other well-established physical and mental health benefits.

It emerged that participants’ lower leg strength improved – this was also considered as very positive for reducing frailty, injury and risk of falls in later years. While farmers’ perceptions of their physical and mental health “significantly improved” after the programme.

Furthermore, before intervention 68pc of the farmers said they consumed alcohol, and of this 24pc exceeded alcohol guidelines. While after the intervention, 32pc said they consumed alcohol and of these just 12pc exceeded intake guidelines.

Adherence to dietary guidelines were also enhanced after the study.

Simplified

Speaking to the Farming Independent, Helen said the programme appealed to her because it was targeted at farmers.

Expand Close Nutrionist Ruth Kelly, left, and farmer Helen Kelly / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Nutrionist Ruth Kelly, left, and farmer Helen Kelly

“On the first night people were looking around themselves, but by the 10th night nobody wanted to leave.

“We were a team. We had a baseline with regards to our fitness, cholesterol, BMI index and it was about the importance of being toned, having a better diet, being flexible and being strong.

“The interest from the farmers was huge. I felt the social side really mattered to a lot of the men around 60. They were comfortable to chat about farming, or to say they ate half a tart today and they shouldn’t have.

“For me, I learned that exercise can be enjoyable. That you can do it at your own pace, there was no competition. At the end you could see where you cholesterol was down, you were better toned and more physically fit.

“Farming is a very dangerous occupation, the statistics are desperate. If we farmers were healthier as a community, we could actually reduce the amount of accidents.”

Read More

Dairy farmer Michael Brennan, who milks 65 cows in Abbeyleix, was also drawn by the “farmer factor”.

“Gyms and keep-fit classes are generally for people that would be 9-5, but farming doesn’t allow itself to be 9-5.

“The way farming works, the day time doesn’t suit, evening doesn’t suit, early evening especially when you’re milking cows and feeding calves. Some operators mightn’t understand that.

“But this was geared towards farmers, we were all in the one boat and it was at night-time. You could identify with all the questions being asked because we all identify with each other.

“I thought my fitness wasn’t too bad, the reason being I’m walking the cows every day, twice a day. But you can’t judge yourself, when I went there I realised I was after slipping back.

“Ruth gave us invaluable knowledge on simple things like spreading butter thinly on bread. She brought in jars with different amounts of sugar and said ‘now that’s a can of coke’, ‘that’s a bar of chocolate’ and I said ‘god almighty, I’d never eat that much sugar on a dish’.

“She simplified it and made us aware of the different foods, changes to the food pyramid, she just got it into our heads about the risks.

“It’s still in my head. I’ve all my notes to go back and refer to, it’s very interesting reading.

“It’s no bother at all for farmers to slip into bad habits, especially in spring-time when you’re up all hours calving or lambing. It’s so easy to just throw something on the pan at 2 o’clock in the morning or extinguish an entire coffee cake with a mug of tea – I’ve a very sweet tooth.

“The sugar and calorie problem is huge, it affects a lot of farmers. But you don’t have to get rid of it, you just have to cut it down and you’ll feel the better for it, you’ll have more energy.

“Farming is not as physical as it was in the past, when you tossed your dung in a field and cleared out your sheds with a sprongs, nowadays we’re gone in with our front loaders.

“I deliberately won’t buy a quad because I know well I’d fall in love with it if I did. When I’m milking now and I’m waiting for one batch of cows, I’ll throw my leg up on the platform and just lean forward and back to give my muscles a good stretch.

“It’s the easiest thing in the world to say ‘I won’t do it’ and next thing I’ll be back to square one.

“My target is to stay under 14 stone, I was 15 stone when I started the course. If I can stay between 13.5 and 14 stone I’ll be happy out.”

Expand Close Ruth Kavanagh says farmers do respond positively to lifestyle interventions — specifically if they are targeted to farmers-only / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ruth Kavanagh says farmers do respond positively to lifestyle interventions — specifically if they are targeted to farmers-only

Nutritionist Ruth Kavanagh said her mantra throughout was “small changes, sustained over time, lead to big results” – whether that’s enjoying more fruits, veg, unsalted nuts, drinking more water, not adding sugar to your tea or coffee or salt on your food.

“Ultimately we concluded that, although Irish farmers remain at high risk of developing chronic diseases, they do respond positively to lifestyle interventions – specifically if they are targeted to farmers-only.

“They felt there was no judgement in comparison to a gym environment. They really enjoyed social health benefits too – they were having the craic and giving each other tips on farming.

“Farmers do want to improve their health, they just need the right supports there to do it,” concluded Ruth who is preparing to run another farmer health intervention programme later in the year.