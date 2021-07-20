Farming

‘Keep-fit classes are generally for people that are 9-5 – farming doesn’t allow itself to be 9-5’

Farmer health intervention programme proves a huge hit while revealing concerns over obesity, blood pressure and fatty diets

Farmer Helen Kelly from Portlaoise (left) with nutritionist and researcher Ruth Kavanagh. Photo: Alf Harvey Expand
Claire Mc Cormack Twitter Email

“If we farmers were healthier as a community, we could actually reduce the amount of farm accidents.”

This was a key learning for Laois farmer, Helen Kelly, after she participated in a six-week physical activity and health education intervention study specifically designed for farmers in late 2019.

The dairy, drystock and tillage farmer, who farms just outside Portlaoise, was one of 30 farmers – from across Offaly, Kildare, Laois, Westmeath, Kilkenny and Tipperary – selected to take part in the programme aimed at improving farmers’ general health, fitness and well-being.

