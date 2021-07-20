Farming

Farming

Is it time for rural farmers and urban dwellers to connect?

Farmers and the farming community have much to teach the rest of us about living in harmony with nature. Author and social innovator Paul Hurley believes farmers may be the new frontier when it comes to creating a more connected life for all of us

Author and social innovator Paul Hurley Expand

Kathy Donaghy

In his book The Connection Code: How to use the Power of Community to Improve Every Area of your Life, Paul Hurley advocates that the disconnection in our lives, exacerbated by the pandemic, leads to social problems like loneliness and addiction.

He puts forward the idea that the antidote to much of this is connection; to be part of a community that gives you a sense of purpose.

While he says that farmers can be hugely vulnerable to loneliness due to the nature of their work and the fact that the responsibility for carrying on a family tradition rests on their shoulders, by building bridges between farmers and the rest of the community, there is a win-win situation for everyone.

