Is it time for rural farmers and urban dwellers to connect?

Farmers and the farming community have much to teach the rest of us about living in harmony with nature. Author and social innovator Paul Hurley believes farmers may be the new frontier when it comes to creating a more connected life for all of us
In his book The Connection Code: How to use the Power of Community to Improve Every Area of your Life, Paul Hurley advocates that the disconnection in our lives, exacerbated by the pandemic, leads to social problems like loneliness and addiction.
He puts forward the idea that the antidote to much of this is connection; to be part of a community that gives you a sense of purpose.
While he says that farmers can be hugely vulnerable to loneliness due to the nature of their work and the fact that the responsibility for carrying on a family tradition rests on their shoulders, by building bridges between farmers and the rest of the community, there is a win-win situation for everyone.
In his online platform, Tribe Shift, Hurley wants to build connections between the farming community and those in the wider community for the mutual benefit of both.
“There’s a huge amount of knowledge which farmers have,” he said. “There is this huge disconnect many of us in urban areas have about growing our own food. Growing your own food connects you back to the land and it’s good for your mental health. There are people who’d love to see more of Ireland; they’d love to get outside of their comfort zone and get connected to the land.”
This is where the connection comes in. Hurley believes that by linking in the farming community with people looking to enrich their own connections with the land, there may be opportunities for farmers to explore other income streams.
And Hurley plans to do more to connect rural farmers with urban dwellers to explore various options regarding working together and creating businesses together.
One of these options may be foodscaping, which he says is best described as a hybrid between gardening and farming. “The eventual aim of it is to create an all-encompassing way of growing a garden, feeding yourself, and achieving the peace of mind that accompanies the entire process,” he said.
Drawing on the know-how of the farming community could be a big part of this process. “We need to be more aware of what the farming community can offer even in terms of hosting events online.”
Hurley believes that for many people, spending time on a farm and doing something as everyday for a farmer as milking a cow, can be a bucket list item for someone else and there could be opportunities here for farmers to tap into this untapped market.
“The first step is really opening up the communities. I’d love to communicate more with the farming community. It’s all about getting people talking.”