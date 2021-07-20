Farming

‘I lost 35 pounds in just 8 weeks’ - how this Offaly beef farmer took a hands-on approach to his health

John Delahunt doesn’t count calories. Instead, he uses his hands to measure food, with dramatic results

Farmer John Delahunt (left) pictured in Banagher, Co Offaly, with his weightloss coach, Stephen Spollen. Photos: Alf Harvey
John Delahunt says the arrival of his first child this year gave him the push he needed to lose weight
Nutritionist and weightloss coach Stephen Spollen from Ferbane, Co Offaly, runs his SS Nutrition healthy farmer programme

Farmer John Delahunt (left) pictured in Banagher, Co Offaly, with his weightloss coach, Stephen Spollen. Photos: Alf Harvey

John Delahunt says the arrival of his first child this year gave him the push he needed to lose weight

Nutritionist and weightloss coach Stephen Spollen from Ferbane, Co Offaly, runs his SS Nutrition healthy farmer programme

Claire Mc Cormack

Full-time beef farmer and digger driver John Delahunt knew his weight had been creeping up over the last few years.

The 37-year-old wasn’t playing as much sport, the nature of his work involved long periods sitting down and the demands of farming meant irregular meal times and several late nights during the week.

And so, bad eating habits took hold, the native of Lusmagh, Banagher, Co Offaly told the Farming Independent.

