Full-time beef farmer and digger driver John Delahunt knew his weight had been creeping up over the last few years.

The 37-year-old wasn’t playing as much sport, the nature of his work involved long periods sitting down and the demands of farming meant irregular meal times and several late nights during the week.

And so, bad eating habits took hold, the native of Lusmagh, Banagher, Co Offaly told the Farming Independent.

“The more weight I put on, the more depressed I got about it really, I was gone over 19 stone and I was starting to get into bad health,” he said.

“I tried different diets up and down, you stick at them for a while, but when you’re farming meal times are all different. If I hadn’t eaten during the day and had to farm that evening, I wouldn’t be back home until 8/8.30/9pm at night. So I found it handier to pull in and get a takeaway because I’d be passing through the town.

“I didn’t take time to sit down and make the right choices. I’d imagine a lot of farmers are like me where they say ‘the hay has to be cut’, ‘that fence has to be moved’, ‘them cattle have to be dosed’ and ‘sure, I’ll eat later on’.

“On top of that, with tractors and diggers you’re sitting down all day, so it becomes a snowball effect.

“It just creeps up, that’s what happened with me. I didn’t put on three or four stone all of a shot. I knew I was putting it on, but I didn’t know how to stop it – but there came a point where I said ‘that’s it’.”

After becoming a daddy for the first time this year, John knew he had to act.

“The arrival of my son was the push I needed. I looked at him and I said ‘Hang on now, I’m three stone overweight. When he starts to grow up I’m going to be in ill health and not able to do the things he’ll want me to do’.”

With that, John went online and came across a weightloss initiative specifically tailored to farmers and run by nutritionist and weightloss coach Stephen Spollen from Ferbane, Co Offaly.

“I saw Stephen’s SS Nutrition healthy farmer programme on social media. I liked that it was farmers, I felt it wouldn’t be some lad in a gym telling me ‘you have to get up and jog 4km in the morning’.

“It was very easy to approach someone specifically targeting who you are. I contacted him, I told him what was going on and how I was making all the wrong choices."

Stephen put John on his nutritional programme and the results, he says, were dramatic.

“He sent me a very simplified package about the programme and I downloaded his app. I wouldn’t be any good for counting calories, but he made it very easy – he said to use your hand to measure everything.

“My carbohydrates were measured in a cupped hand, my vegetables in a fist. My fats were the size of my thumb and my protein should fit in the palm of my hand.

John Delahunt says the arrival of his first child this year gave him the push he needed to lose weight

John Delahunt says the arrival of his first child this year gave him the push he needed to lose weight

“It was so simple. I didn’t have to go around with a weighing scales measuring out my portions."

He says the biggest thing was “the accountability” to his new personal coach via the app.

“I took pictures of my meals during the daytime, sent it to him and he was on the other end with advice. He’d message back and say ‘there is too much of this, or not enough in that, or you’re missing something there’.

"It all fit into my daily life, that’s the best way I can put it. He gave me the tools to do it myself through the app and he’s at my call if I have a question in the middle of the day.

“My partner did it with me too, which was also a great support.”

John has lost almost two-and-a-half stone since he started on the SS Nutrition programme in April this year.

“I started on a Tuesday morning and I got the shop in – all fresh vegetables, less processed foods. I got the shock of my life when I weighed in three days later – I’d already lost seven-and-a-half pounds. I went on to lose 35 pounds in under eight weeks.”

On the exercise front, John said he was limited due to farming demands.

“I got a Fitbit watch and Stephen told me to go about my daily farming and to try to get 7,000 to 8,000 steps in. I now hit somewhere between 11,000 and 15,000 steps a day. That is the only exercise I do, I didn’t start going walking or cycling a bike.

“My mind boggled when I put on the watch to see how many steps a farmer, like me, would be doing just tipping around the farm doing a bit of fencing and getting up and down off tractors – you don’t think you’re doing anything but you’re covering a serious amount of ground.”

John says he now finally understands what his body needs.

"On my mental health for a start, I feel great. I have loads of energy whereas one time I’d be coming home from a digger job and heading on to farm on a Saturday and you’d be exhausted, it was very cumbersome because I was carrying so much weight.

“Once I could quantify everything and understood the process, it gave me control. I’m now working towards my maintenance calorie intake of what my body needs to function well.

“My message to farmers is you don’t have to start eating couscous or exotic foods to get your weight under control – I’m a plain eater, not adventurous. You can eat potatoes, you just need a lot more fresh produce.

“Farming is a physical job and, putting it bluntly, if you’re shoving a belly around in front of you, your heart, and everything else, is under pressure and that would have all added to my problems.

“I can’t thank Stephen enough for what he has done for me in such a short space of time. He has changed my life.”

Nutritionist and weightloss coach Stephen Spollen from Ferbane, Co Offaly, runs his SS Nutrition healthy farmer programme

Nutritionist and weightloss coach Stephen Spollen from Ferbane, Co Offaly, runs his SS Nutrition healthy farmer programme

Speaking to this publication, qualified nutritionist Stephen, who once weighed 24 stone, says if farmers can get their diet right their farm will gain in the long-run.

"Farming is a hectic, busy lifestyle, they are an active community. But if they could get their diet right they could gain a better quality of life.

"While most generally eat good whole foods, portion control is a problem. You could climb on the spuds on some of those plates.

“Obesity is a major concern and the bottom line is that it is leading to other health issues. Other hidden issues for farmers are sleep, stress and caffeine intake.

"I believe a simplistic approach to weight loss is the best way to tackle these issues and to give farmers back the quality of health they deserve.

"My aim is to educate them further on how they can incorporate changes into their daily lives, so they do not slip back into old habits. When people look after themselves, and what they put into their body, the return is very rewarding.”