Fishing’s future: ‘If farmers were told they had to sell off their farms to one or two investment companies, there would be an outcry’

As quotas fall and fuel prices rise, the pressure on crews to quit the industry has been stepped up by an €80m scrappage scheme

Fisherman Ciaran Whelan at the harbour in Duncannon Co Wexford. Photo by Dylan Vaughan
Brendan Walsh in Kilmore Quay, Co Wexford. Photo by Dylan Vaughan
'Maybe I'm the last in the line': Caitlín Uí Aodha. Photo by Dylan Vaughan

Fisherman Ciaran Whelan at the harbour in Duncannon Co Wexford. Photo by Dylan Vaughan

Fisherman Ciaran Whelan at the harbour in Duncannon Co Wexford. Photo by Dylan Vaughan

Brendan Walsh in Kilmore Quay, Co Wexford. Photo by Dylan Vaughan

Brendan Walsh in Kilmore Quay, Co Wexford. Photo by Dylan Vaughan

&lsquo;Maybe I&rsquo;m the last in the line&rsquo;: Caitlín Uí Aodha. Photo by Dylan Vaughan

‘Maybe I’m the last in the line’: Caitlín Uí Aodha. Photo by Dylan Vaughan

Fisherman Ciaran Whelan at the harbour in Duncannon Co Wexford. Photo by Dylan Vaughan

Lorna Siggins

Few contemporary Irish writers can give voice to a sense of place on the Atlantic seaboard in the way Mary O’Malley can, and no more so than in a recent poem inspired by a long walk during the early days of Covid-19.

It describes how she stopped on a bridge as Galway hookers hoisted sails in the sun, how she watched as the vessels “criss-crossed slowly, monarchs dancing”, and how she “walked on, lifted out of grief”.

