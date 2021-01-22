First premises connected under the National Broadband Plan

Brian and Lorna OÕConnor pictured online with their children Hugo (5), Elsa (7) and Freya (10) in Shanbally, Co. Cork. Pic Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

National Broadband Ireland (NBI), the company delivering high-speed Fibre-to-the-Home network under the National Broadband Plan, today announced that the first premises have been successfully connected in Cork and Cavan, with connections in Limerick and Galway in the coming weeks.

The O’Connors from Carrigaline, County Cork, are the first family to be connected and are now benefitting from the new high-speed network.

Brian O’Connor said the new connection to high-speed fibre broadband under the National Broadband Plan will bring incredible benefits to his family.

"Our youngest son starts school next year and will need a reliable internet connection to convert his schoolwork to braille. I also work away from home frequently, so having the ability to speak and see each other remotely is going to mean the world to us, as well as helping us have more regular contact with other family members. These are things that many people in other areas might take for granted.”

NBI’s team has scaled operations to work across all 26 counties and currently has construction, the final phase of delivering the network, underway for 19,237 premises in townlands across Cork, Cavan, Galway and Limerick.

The initial premises across these counties will be able to start placing orders through their chosen Retail Service Provider from the 25th January, with approximately 20pc of premises being businesses and farms, who will also have access speeds of 1 Gigabit per second (Gbps) from day one.

NBI expects the number of premises under construction to be in excess of 130,000 by the end of the year, with approximately 70,000 premises available for connection at prices similar to those available in urban areas.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the first rollout of the National Broadband Plan to these homes and businesses in Carrigaline is a significant milestone.

“Access to a new high-speed fibre network will be transformative for communities and businesses across Ireland, especially in light of the pandemic and an increasing reliance on remote working and learning.

“The National Broadband Plan creates opportunity in every part of the country, giving people a better work life balance, and opening up digital technologies to homes, schools, and all sectors of the economy.”

