Fire fighters in one county deal with 42 fires in two days

Wicklow County Fire Service has attended 42 gorse, forest and wildland fires over the last two days.

At its peak on Thursday afternoon up to 70 fire-fighters were involved in firefighting operations at various locations throughout the county.

The most serious of these where located on the Military Road near the Sally Gap, at Lough Bray, at Rocky Valley in Kilmacanoge and at Windgates in Greystones. Crews have been working tirelessly on the ground and are also maintaining the capability to response at short notice to any other serious incidents that may occur.

During the current spate of gorse/wild land fires across County Wicklow, we have worked closely with a number of agencies who have eased the burden on firefighters at critical times.

The Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government coordinates daily and processes requests for Air Corps assistance nationally. We are very grateful for the support of Air Corps helicopters at a number of incidents.

Coordinating our operations with the National Parks and Wildlife service and Coillte has been very effective. The Coillte helicopter has proved invaluable in many areas.

It’s good to have friends in high places. Many thanks to the Air Corps, top cover much appreciated by boots on the ground. pic.twitter.com/GHWWRLDIbG — Wicklow Fire Service (@FireWicklow) June 28, 2018

Gardai in Wicklow have increased their activities in areas of high fire risk and have closed roads where smoke made conditions too dangerous.