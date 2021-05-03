Fianna Fáil move to ban smoky coal in a bid to meet Green Party in the middle over turf fires

Fianna Fáil senators brought new legislation before the Seanad last week which would see the banning of the sale of smoky coal.

The ban of smoky coal was a goal in the Programme for Government and Minister Eamon Ryan has said before that the sale of other solid fuels like unseasoned or ‘wet’ wood, and potentially turf, could also be banned.

New Fianna Fáil legislation on a nationwide ban covering only smoky coal from may be a way to meet the Green Party in the middle and allay some rural concerns about traditional turf fires in particular.

Senator Timmy Dooley will on Friday introduce the Clean Air (Smoky Coal Ban) Bill 2021 in the Seanad.

“Research indicates that the introduction of the ban in Dublin has resulted in approximately 350 fewer mortalities per year, reducing cardiovascular, cerebrovascular, and respiratory mortality in the general population,” said Senator Dooley, who is Fianna Fáil’s spokesperson for climate action.

“The issue requires further engagement because there are some towns around the country where reports from experts on respiratory health are categoric about the damage being done to people's health because of smoky coal.”

He said that while smoky coal is banned in some towns around Ireland already, a nationwide ban would ensure that the coal has no way of finding its way into the banned areas.

“The majority of Ireland is not covered by Low Smoke Zones and due to the patchwork nature of the existing ban, there is very significant use of smoky coal in areas that are currently designated as Low Smoke Zones,” he said.

“The current approach is failing to meet the health needs of Irish citizens,” the Senator added.

The new laws would urge Climate Minister Eamon Ryan to prohibit sale, marketing, distribution and burning of bituminous, or smoky, coal on a nationwide basis within 12 months.

The ban of smoky coal is already in place in several counties across the country, however, the news laws would prohibit it nationwide.

Smoky coal was first banned in Dublin in 1990, followed by Cork in 1995 and it is also banned in many other towns such as Greystones, Athlone, Carlow, Maynooth, Ennis and Kilkenny.

Last year, it was banned in Cavan Town, Carrigtwohill, Cobh, Midleton, Mallow, Killarney, Longford Town, Castlebar, Ballina, Ashbourne, Tullamore, Tramore and Enniscorthy.

Speaking on the issue previously, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said: “I do not think that we should give any succour to the smoky coal sector any more in any shape or form. The fact that we are now in 2021 and that ban has not been completed is an indictment of society.”