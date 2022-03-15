Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 10.7°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Fears that Land Commission files were destroyed in ‘monumental loss to history of this country’

One of the oldest items at the Land Commission Archive warehouse in Portlaoise, Co Laois, is this 17th-century vellum charter with a picture of England's King Charles II. Photo: Alf Harvey Expand

Close

One of the oldest items at the Land Commission Archive warehouse in Portlaoise, Co Laois, is this 17th-century vellum charter with a picture of England's King Charles II. Photo: Alf Harvey

One of the oldest items at the Land Commission Archive warehouse in Portlaoise, Co Laois, is this 17th-century vellum charter with a picture of England's King Charles II. Photo: Alf Harvey

One of the oldest items at the Land Commission Archive warehouse in Portlaoise, Co Laois, is this 17th-century vellum charter with a picture of England's King Charles II. Photo: Alf Harvey

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

Concerns have been raised that historical documents of the Land Commission may have been destroyed.

Professor Terence Dooley of Maynooth University fears tens of thousands of letters sent to the Land Commission by citizens of rural Ireland relating to land and other social questions may be lost to history.

Most Watched

Privacy