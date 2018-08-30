Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 30 August 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

FarmIreland Instagram Takeover: This young dairy farmer on dealing with pressure

Maighread Barron
Maighread Barron

Maighread Barron will be taking over the FarmIreland Instagram today and will be talking about how she deals with pressure on the farm.

“There was a point where I considered just walking away from it all,” says young Waterford dairy farmer.

The 24-year-old Dairy Business graduate said that she sometimes struggles with the pressure of farming and has found herself stressing about the lack of grass to feed her animals this summer. She feels farmers should talk more about the issues they’re dealing with someone, rather than struggling alone.

“Talking is key,” said the Clonea, Waterford, native.

Maighread’s father was happy for his daughter to enter a four-way farm partnership with himself, his wife Catherine and son John on the family dairy farm in Ballinamult, Co Waterford, and after a stint of working on farms locally, the UCD graduate was keen to be her own boss.  

The Waterford lady entered a 15-year lease on her neighbour’s farm recently in Clonea and now runs an 89-cow herd a 100-acre farm.

Maighread at work on her 100ac leased farm
Maighread at work on her 100ac leased farm

Maighread plans to expand the dairy herd to 100 cows and to have a jersey-kiwi type herd in the future.

She says she wants every animal on her farm to be as profitable as possible and so serves her milking herd to Limousine and Hereford bulls and uses a Hereford stock bull to clean up towards the end of the breeding season.

Also Read

Plans to update the milking machine and parlour have been put in place at the end of the year, Maighread also wants to improve overall efficiency on her farm first and is tackling any soil fertility issues to increase grass growth in the future.

Online Editors

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Rural Life

Cattle at Beaumont Station

How one of New Zealand's largest commercial farms manages 37,000...
Farmer Martin Ryan watches the peloton race by during Stage 2 of the Rás Tailteann from Athlone to Tipperary. Photo: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Opinion: The next phase of rapid change is unfolding in our rural communities
A sheep got stuck on a ledge under a bridge and had to be rescued at Stowbridge near King's Lynn, Norfolk. (RSPCA/ PA)

Baa-d day for sheep stuck under bridge

Turmoil in Countrywomen's Association amid proposals to...
Murder Hole beach in Donegal.

Bathers at famous Murder Hole Beach warned they risk bull attack
Blackstairs Mountains' farmers Thomas Mc Carthy, Larry Farrell, Peter Rose, Martin Shannon. Photo Roger Jones.

Mountain rescue - how hill farmers are fighting to preserve their way of life
Transport Minister Shane Ross. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Rural publicans want 'drinklink' tax incentives


Top Stories

Solar farms: caution has been advised

Residents begin campaign against proposed 245-acre solar farm in...
Rockets.

Pictures: Guide price of Waterford Mansion on 250ac reduced by €1.25m

How good shed lighting is essential to dairy performance
Photo: Brian Farrell

Factories: Big numbers prompt more lamb price pulls
Photo Brian Farrell

Beef farmers sell fodder rather than buy livestock
John Kinsella pictured leaving the Four Courts in Dublin recently. Pic: Collins

Reports of deal done to harvest crop on lands at centre of legal dispute
Photo: Roger Jones.

5 alternatives to straw bedding 