FarmIreland Instagram Takeover: This young dairy farmer on dealing with pressure

Maighread Barron will be taking over the FarmIreland Instagram today and will be talking about how she deals with pressure on the farm.

Maighread Barron will be taking over the FarmIreland Instagram today and will be talking about how she deals with pressure on the farm.

“There was a point where I considered just walking away from it all,” says young Waterford dairy farmer.

The 24-year-old Dairy Business graduate said that she sometimes struggles with the pressure of farming and has found herself stressing about the lack of grass to feed her animals this summer. She feels farmers should talk more about the issues they’re dealing with someone, rather than struggling alone.

“Talking is key,” said the Clonea, Waterford, native.

Maighread’s father was happy for his daughter to enter a four-way farm partnership with himself, his wife Catherine and son John on the family dairy farm in Ballinamult, Co Waterford, and after a stint of working on farms locally, the UCD graduate was keen to be her own boss.

The Waterford lady entered a 15-year lease on her neighbour’s farm recently in Clonea and now runs an 89-cow herd a 100-acre farm.

Maighread at work on her 100ac leased farm

Maighread plans to expand the dairy herd to 100 cows and to have a jersey-kiwi type herd in the future.

She says she wants every animal on her farm to be as profitable as possible and so serves her milking herd to Limousine and Hereford bulls and uses a Hereford stock bull to clean up towards the end of the breeding season.