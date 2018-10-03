Jennie Aherne, owner of the Rubyjen Herd, a pedigree simmental herd, will be taking over the FarmIreland Instagram this Thursday, and will be giving our viewers an insight into her family farm at Towerhill, near Cappamore, in east Limerick.

Jennie Aherne, owner of the Rubyjen Herd, a pedigree simmental herd, will be taking over the FarmIreland Instagram this Thursday, and will be giving our viewers an insight into her family farm at Towerhill, near Cappamore, in east Limerick.

FarmIreland Instagram Takeover: The Limerick girl who was gifted a heifer for her 21st

Working full-time off farm as a catering assistant for Aramark, Jennie is in a farm partnership with her father, Seamus, and farms as much as possible around her off-farm job.

“It’s easy to get time off for farming, shows and sales. So, it suits me perfectly,” explained Limerick lady, who was gifted a simmental heifer for her 21st birthday and so started her herd from there.

Having recently won the Teagasc Clare student of the year after completing the green cert, which she studied part-time a the Teagasc office in Ennis, the 35 year old plans to take over the farm fully in the next year or so.

“We keep about 40 cows, which are mostly pedigree Simmentals, calving all year round, selling commercials as weanlings and pedigrees usually at a year old,” explained Jennie, who is actively involved with the Irish Simmental Cattle Society, having just completed six years on the national council.

Traditionally a mixed enterprise farm, the Ahernes have switched from dairy farming, to running a pedigree continental beef breeding herd in 2008, which has proved most successful in the show ring and at auction.

In 2017, Towerhill Happy Harry sold for €8,000 at Roscommon in March, and the following month Rubyjen Harrys Foxy was named class winner and male champion at Tullamore.

He went on to secure the highest price at the Irish Simmental Cattle Society Show and Sale where he sold for €6,600 to the Simmental herd of Harte Peat Ltd in Clones.