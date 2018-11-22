Ballymaloe Foods will be taking over the FarmIreland Instagram today and will be showing our viewers how they produce one of their newest editions, Ballymaloe Irish Beetroot.

FarmIreland Instagram Takeover: See behind the scenes at Ballymaloe Foods and find out how they produce their beetroot

Grown locally in east Cork, in Joe Hartnett’s farm, some 14ac is now devoted to the Ballymaloe beetroot business.

According to Joe, this year’s crop was sown at the end of April and has been harvested bi-weekly since the start of July. The beetroot is handpicked, cleaned, cooked, processed and jarred all in the one day, from Joe’s farm in Saleen to Ballymaloe Foods in Little Island, which is less than a 10-minute drive.

“There’s very little to managing the beetroot. We harvest 3t at a time, so it wouldn’t justify a harvester. This year, despite the weather it has been a superb year as regards yield,” explained Joe, who also grows leeks and early potatoes.

Beetroot crop

How it all started

The Ballymaloe Foods story started off in a little kitchen in east Cork, where it grew from just involving the founder, Yasmin Hyde, to a family orientated business heading towards a €6m turn over on an annual basis.

In May 1990, Yasmine Hyde - daughter of Myrtle and Ivan Allen, began making Ballymaloe Country Relish on a commercial scale and selling to local shops and eateries.

The determined entrepreneur, started cooking the relish in a portacabin outside her home in Glanmire, and slowly but surely got the product up and going by approaching different multi-chain supermarkets and national distributors.