FarmIreland Instagram Takeover: Meet one of just three Irish buffalo farmers

Buffalo farmer, Liam Byrne will be taking over the FarmIreland Instagram account today and will be telling us and our followers why he made the move to become one of Ireland’s three buffalo farms.

The story of the Macamore Buffalo Farm, in Gorey Co. Wexford, started in November 2016 when owners Liam and Sinéad Byrne spoke about diversifying the farm, away from traditional beef farming.

Sinéad had left a note on the kitchen table for Liam one evening, telling him to watch a programme about a buffalo farm. It was here Liam had the lightbulb moment of running a buffalo suckler farm of his own.

“We always wanted to do something different, we wanted to diversify. I got out of suckler farming into just keeping a few dry stock, but I had no love for it, and wanted a change,” explained Liam.

From there, he rang Johnny Lynch, who farms a milking buffalo herd in West Cork, who sold him four calves to get the Gorey herd started.

Since then, Liam has kept a great business relationship with the Macroom native who has supplied him with 30 or so calves each season, helping his herd grow 87 animals today.

One farmer in Wales was getting out of buffalo and was selling his stock the following summer, and Liam took advantage of this, bringing 16 in-calf cows, a bull and a single bullock across the water to the sunny south east.

Although the first calves were quiet, this batch needed a few days to settle in. Coming off the lorry, the buffalo went ballistic, running out into the back of the field, through wires, ditches and sorts. Clearly the journey over hadn’t been as calm as roaming the open paddocks back in the UK was.