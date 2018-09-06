FarmIreland Instagram Takeover: Follow all the action from Anna's Goat Farm

Emma O’Connor from Anna’s Goat Farm will be taking over the FarmIreland Instagram account today and will be talking about why her family chose to run a dairy goat farm.

Emma O’Connor from Anna’s Goat Farm will be taking over the FarmIreland Instagram account today and will be talking about why her family chose to run a dairy goat farm.

Emma’s main focus was to care for her brother, who needs special care and attention. The 24-year-old decided to get a job close to home with flexible hours, so she could help her mother care for her brother.

Originally, Emma studied Stud Management in Kildalton college but couldn’t find a job in that area work close enough to home that suited her situation.

Click here to visit the FarmIreland Instagram page

The Kildare lady said she always loved farming and wanted to do something different, so she bought three goats three years ago and has seen the farm blossom since.

Both Emma and her mother, Eileen work fulltime on the farm which now comprises of fifty goats on six acres of land, four of which is rented. The farm was christened Anna’s Goat Farm, taking from Eileen’s nickname Anna.

Generally, the kidding season runs from February to April. Each goat milks on average four litres a day for their 310-day lactation period.

For now, milk is being fed back to young stock, but in February the milk will be sold in SuperValu through the SuperValu food academy programme, which helps small businesses to get their produce on their shelves.