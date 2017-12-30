Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Saturday 30 December 2017

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Young farmer lost in river tragedy had 'zest for living', says priest

The coffin of Declan Davitt is carried by mourners at Killeen, Louisburgh, Co Mayo, yesterday. Photo: Keith Heneghan
The coffin of Declan Davitt is carried by mourners at Killeen, Louisburgh, Co Mayo, yesterday. Photo: Keith Heneghan

Jonathan Gray

The funeral of a young farmer who lost his life in a drowning tragedy in the early hours of Christmas Day has heard how he had "so much potential, and energy and zest for living".

Hundreds of mourners from as far as New Zealand and Scotland came to attend yesterday's funeral of Declan Davitt (26), from Curradavit, Louisburgh, Co Mayo, which took place at the Church of the Holy Family in Killeen, west Mayo.

His friend Martin Needham was laid to rest on Thursday in the adjoining cemetery.

The two friends died when their 4x4 vehicle was swept away as they drove across the normally shallow Carrowniskey River in the early hours of Christmas Day.

Parish priest Fr Martin Long said that the community was mourning for both families and he said it was particularly difficult for the Davitt family as Declan's sister had died seven years ago.

"Declan's young life with so much potential and energy and zest for living was ended too soon by a cruel, random mischance. To say farewell to one so young is never easy.

"All who knew Declan or who have spoken of him these past few days always mentioned the close friendship he had with Martin. Without any co-ordination between the families, they both decided on almost identical symbols to be brought to the altar to represent aspects of their lives, the things that mattered to them," he said.

Items included a model tractor, a mobile phone, his darts, a sheep shears and a Kiwi symbol in recognition of the four years he spent in New Zealand. Fr Long said people had travelled from afar "to acknowledge a man who was a loyal friend".


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Irish Independent

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in Rural Life

PJ and Marlay Irish on the family farm near Slieverue in south Kilkenny. Photo: Roger Jones

This farmer proposed a week after meeting his wife, with two black eyes and a...
Ballypatrick Flight is one of the most successful broodmares at the Brodericks' farm. She is a half-sister to Greg's 2016 Olympic mount MHS Going Global

How the Broderick brother and sister team are churning out champions
John Lennon

'Happy Xmas'... it will be once I don't hear Lennon's drivel

Tractor calendar girls bare all for a good cause

VIDEO: Stunning Christmas tractor parade lights up this Irish town

Stalker who 'needs to milk cows' is spared jail
Dranmatic Light Achill Island, Co Mayo. Photo Michael Mc Laughlin

Beaches have reappeared in Achill tourism haven


Top Stories

Waiting for the big storm at O'Connell Bridge Photo: Colin O'Riordan Live

'Fast-approaching' Storm Dylan to wreak havoc with 120kmh gusts of wind
Organic food is increasingly in demand

'Free from' is a food trend that's here to stay

Opinion: In the grand scheme of things most of us have few complaints
A new calf shed.

'Six months after getting a loan for a tractor and shed, I lost my job. What...
McHale is adding to its growing grass portfolio with a new rake line

These Irish rakes have been tested in the world's most difficult conditions
Stock picture

'Check your sheds': Farmer increases reward for information on...
Stock image

'My father is a danger to himself and the farm, what can I do?'