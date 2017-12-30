Young farmer lost in river tragedy had 'zest for living', says priest

The funeral of a young farmer who lost his life in a drowning tragedy in the early hours of Christmas Day has heard how he had "so much potential, and energy and zest for living".

The funeral of a young farmer who lost his life in a drowning tragedy in the early hours of Christmas Day has heard how he had "so much potential, and energy and zest for living".

Hundreds of mourners from as far as New Zealand and Scotland came to attend yesterday's funeral of Declan Davitt (26), from Curradavit, Louisburgh, Co Mayo, which took place at the Church of the Holy Family in Killeen, west Mayo.

His friend Martin Needham was laid to rest on Thursday in the adjoining cemetery. The two friends died when their 4x4 vehicle was swept away as they drove across the normally shallow Carrowniskey River in the early hours of Christmas Day.

Parish priest Fr Martin Long said that the community was mourning for both families and he said it was particularly difficult for the Davitt family as Declan's sister had died seven years ago. "Declan's young life with so much potential and energy and zest for living was ended too soon by a cruel, random mischance. To say farewell to one so young is never easy.