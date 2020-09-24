Weather warnings continue as high winds, flooding and thundery downpours expected

Dairy cattle shelter from the sun in a grove of trees on a farm near Barrie, Ontario, Canada. Photo: Chris Helgren/Reuters

It will be a wild, wet and windy morning and afternoon as rainfall and wind warnings persist in the East and West of the country.

A status yellow rainfall warning remains in place for Dublin, Louth, Wicklow and Meath after heavy downpours overnight with risks of localised flooding possible throughout the day.

It has been a very windy start to the day in the southwest as a yellow wind warning persists for Clare, Cork and Kerry throughout the morning until midday today.

Southerly winds veering west to northwest will reach mean speeds of 55 to 65km/h at times, with gusts of 90 to 110km/h, highest in coastal areas and on exposed hills and mountains where winds may temporarily exceed these thresholds.

“Given the time of year with many trees in full leaf, there is a greater potential for wind related impacts,” Met Éireann said.

Nationally, it will be a cool and blustery day with showers and longer spells of rain spreading across the country.

There will be heavy and thundery bursts in places and some localised flooding is possible. Dry intervals too, the best of these are expected in north Ulster.

Temperatures are set to reach just 11 to 14 degrees with fresh to strong and gusty mainly northerly winds.

Online Editors