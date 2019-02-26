WATCH: 'People on O'Connell St were asking if I wanted a push'

"People on the street were telling me to get off the street, but it was all fun."

These are the words of Dublin2Mayo Tractor Run organiser and suckler farmer John Corley who took to the streets of Dublin at the weekend on his Massey Fergusion 135 to launch the over 280km run which will take place this Easter.

Last year the group raised €96,424 for charity and this year they say if they can raise over €100,000 before the run starts, one of the organisers will wear a dress while driving the tractor through the eight counties that take in the run. John, who is a suckler farmer and lorry driver from Kilkelly, Co Mayo told FarmIreland that he got some funny looks driving the tractor on O' Connell Street but that it was all fun.

"People were asking me if I wanted a push when I was at the traffic lights at O'Connell street. I guess that's just what happens when you bring a tractor in to Dublin city centre," said John. John and a group of locals decided to set up the run in 2018 to raise funds for the Special Baby Care Unit in Castlebar. His now 7 year old son, Oran, used the service when he was born.