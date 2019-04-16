WATCH: 'Government see elderly as 'soft touch'- IFA stage protest on injustices of Fair Deal Scheme

A farmer who spoke out on how the delay in implementing the three-year cap on farm assets under the Fair Deal scheme may result in him having to sell his farm has said that the government is “bleeding elderly people to death because they view them as a soft touch”.

A farmer who spoke out on how the delay in implementing the three-year cap on farm assets under the Fair Deal scheme may result in him having to sell his farm has said that the government is “bleeding elderly people to death because they view them as a soft touch”.

Speaking at an IFA protest at the Department of Health in Dublin today drystock farmer Joe Carroll explained that he is facing selling his farm in Kilcormac, Co Offaly to pay for nursing home care for his wife Jane who has MS.

He called on Minister for Older People Jim Daly to commit to the promise made last July to implement the three year cap and save farmers livelihoods from becoming unviable due to the cost of nursing home care. Life’s work: Joe Carroll on his farm near Kilcormac, Co Offaly. Photo: Kyran O'Brien “I’m overwhelmed by the turnout here today. I knew I wasn’t alone. If the Minister is listening he needs to move the legislation on and take the stress out of it for people. I've been under tremendous stress but I try to stay positive and stick with it. It will happen but the financial stress it is hitting me terribly,” he said.

“Huge finance has gone to the nursing home. It can’t go on. We need to keep the pressure on. Why drag it out, it isn’t fair, the government is bleeding us to death. There seems to be an idea with the government that it can use the old folk because we are a soft touch.” IFA president Joe Healy stated that he said it is now nearly nine months since Cabinet approved the proposal to introduce a three-year cap on farms and small businesses assets, where a family successor commits to continue to farm the asset for a period of six years.