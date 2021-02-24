Ulster Bank accused of a ‘failure of decency' over handling of closure announcement

ULSTER Bank executives have been told the way the closure announcement of the bank was handled represented a decency failure and a respect failure.

And it was not credible a decision was made overnight to close the bank.

The bank’s chief executive Jane Howard told staff in a memo last Thursday no decision had be made to shut the operation here.

But the next morning it was confirmed by Ulster and its parent NatWest that it was closing.

This came after five-months of reports that it was likely to be wound up.

Labour’s Ged Nash said it was hardly the case that a decision was taken overnight by bank bosses to cease operations here.

“A decision of this magnitude is not made overnight,” he told Ulster Bank executives when they appeared before the Oireachtas Finance Committee.

It comes after the bombshell confirmation from the British-owned bank last week that it is shutting down in this country.

Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty echoed the sentiments of the Financial Services Union (FSU) that described the handling of the announcement of the closure as a case of a “humanity failure, a decency failure and a respect failure”.

Fianna Fáil’s Jim O’Callaghan, Aontú’s Peadar Tóibín and Sinn Féin’s Mairéad Farrell told the committee the bank staff and customers were treated shabbily.

The FSU accused the bank of failing customers and putting profit ahead of staff well-being.

Committee chairman John McGuinness (Fianna Fáil) heard the union accuse the bank of “deplorable behaviour” in the months leading up to its decision to exit the Irish banking market.

The union said the bank’s actions should be addressed at the highest level of Government and by the Central Bank.

FSU general secretary John O’Connell said the bank owner NatWest “deliberately” decided not to engage with staff or their representative groups when they were carrying out a strategic review of their operations in Ireland.

He claimed that commitments from Ulster Bank that there would be no compulsory redundancies was being contradicted with 40 staff already fighting for their jobs.

The union called on the Central Bank to impose a moratorium on branch closes during the pandemic for all banks, including Ulster and Bank of Ireland. This was done by regulators in the UK.

Ms Howard admitted that the failure of the bank, over a five-month period, to confirm it was closing added to distress for customers and staff.

“I accept that this situation, the ongoing media speculation and some of the communications issued to colleagues have added to the stress of the situation. Our colleagues were rightly frustrated and worried with the level of information that we could share with them.”

She claimed the bank was bound by “confidentiality restrictions” which meant it was not able to tell staff what was happening until a decision had been made. NatWest’s board made the final decision late on Thursday.

She insisted that there will be no immediate changes for staff and no new compulsory departures this year.

“We do not intend to close any branches this year on the back of this announcement. Customers are also unaffected in the short term.”

She is set to say the bank is closing because it has been unable to generate sustainable returns over the long-term for its shareholders.

Ms Howard said Ulster Bank is now entering into an extensive consultation process with the FSU and other employee representative bodies.

“We have also scheduled a series of listening sessions with all staff and in smaller groups so that all colleagues have ample opportunity to ask questions and look for answers to their queries.”

She insisted Ulster Bank and NatWest will work hard to minimise the impact on colleagues and customers.

Online Editors