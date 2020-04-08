Tributes pour in after 84-year old man dies in farm tragedy

Tributes have been pouring in for the late John Burke, whose talent and love for the GAA on and off the field made him a well-known figure in Gaelic Games' circles, not least within his home club of Milltown/ Castlemaine.

The 84-year old from Milltown tragically lost his life in a farm accident last Thursday.

With COVID-19 restrictions in place for funerals, the Burke family had to say goodbye without the usual forms of support of neighbours and friends, but they said they have been humbled by the tributes and support they have received during this tragic time.

"We are devastated at the sudden and shock passing of our father last Thursday that has left a void forever," said son, Seamus.

"We want to acknowledge the many people who have helped since the news, and we are humbled by the many tributes from all quarters since his passing."

The family also thanked the emergency services ,who attended the farm following the accident.

John played for Kerry back in the early '60s, and his GAA skills also passed on to his son, Sean, who played for the Kerry team from 1990 to 1997.

John has seven children - three sons and four daughters - and he also leaves behind his beloved wife, Frances.

He was the backbone of Milltown/Castlemaine GAA club, and his contribution included serving as chairperson and secretary over the years.

"He was an ever-present figure," said secretary Mike Carroll, who paid tribute to John and his support to the club down through the years. The club was unable to give him a fitting goodbye but they paid tribute to him online, offering support to the family in their time of grief.

John came from the footballing stronghold of Ballygamboon Lower, Castlemaine, and he represented Milltown/Castlemaine, Mid Kerry, South Kerry and Kerry with distinction.

Winning Mid Kerry Championships in 1957, 1961 and 1962 brought John to the attention of the Kerry set-up, and he played with both the Kerry seniors and Kerry juniors.

John settled in Rathpook, Milltown, close to the GAA pitch, and after his career on the field he became a stalwart of the local club and presided over the club's first County Novice title in 1979.

John worked for the Department of Agriculture, which saw him travel around the county, making him a familiar face in the farming world as well as in GAA circles.

Kerryman