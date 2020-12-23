Tributes paid to 'a gentle soul' killed in Ballycastle quad crash

Tragedy: Emergency services at the scene of the accident near Ballycastle around 5pm on Sunday

Tributes have been paid to the victim of a fatal road collision who passed away on Monday from injuries he sustained in a crash.

Named locally as Ciaran Devlin, the 43-year-old came off his quad bike on the Ballyvennagh Road near Ballycastle, Co Antrim, shortly before 4pm on Sunday afternoon.

Mr Devlin was transferred to hospital where he was treated for serious head injuries but he did not respond to treatment and passed away on Monday afternoon.

His funeral will be from his late residence tomorrow, Christmas Eve, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in St Olcan's Church Armoy at 11am, with burial taking place in the adjoining graveyard immediately after.

Mr Devlin was a well known and highly respected member of the farming community in the Glens area.

Independent councillor for the Glens Padraig McShane, who knew Mr Devlin well, said the news of his tragic death had sent shockwaves throughout the whole community.

He added: "Ciaran Devlin was a popular individual who always enhanced any company he was in - a hard-working man who was often seen with his father and other farmers in the Glens. The loss of Ciaran will resonate all the more powerfully owing to his popularity.

"I wish to extend my sympathies and the sympathies of the local community to the family and friends of Ciaran at this most difficult of times."

SDLP councillor for the area Margaret Ann McKillop also extended her condolences.

She said: "There is never a good time to lose a loved one but this loss is somehow exacerbated at this time of year.

"This is an awful tragedy for his family and friends and for the whole community and my heartfelt sympathies, thoughts and prayers are with Mr Devlin's family circle."

Sinn Fein councillor Cara McShane said she shared the stunned and deep sadness felt by the wider community and paid tribute to Mr Devlin saying: "Ciaran was renowned throughout North Antrim and was very popular among the farming community. Many people would say he was the greatest stockman around. He was a hard worker and from a well regarded family in Armoy Glen. A gentle soul who has gone to his rest."

A PSNI Inspector investigating the circumstances of Mr Devlin's death has appealed to anyone who was on the Ballyvennagh Road and saw Mr Devlin on his bike prior to the collision.

He said: ""We are working to establish exactly what occurred and would ask anyone with information they believe may be relevant to our investigation to call 101, and quote 1202 of 20/12/20."

