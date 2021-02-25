Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 4.1°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Time to see the wood from the trees in framing future policy on forestry

Pippa Hackett

Forest trail. Photo: Supapixx/Alamy Expand

Close

Forest trail. Photo: Supapixx/Alamy

Forest trail. Photo: Supapixx/Alamy

Forest trail. Photo: Supapixx/Alamy

Forestry is about a whole lot more than timber production. But many in Ireland seem to view the terms almost as synonymous.

Timber production is undeniably important. I want to state that without equivocation. But trees – and forests – are about more than timber. They are also about beauty, mysticism, culture, biodiversity, the environment, carbon capture, community enjoyment and enterprise, and social good. The list of words we can associate with trees is long. But I believe it is time to consider them all, and to value them too.

In doing so, I am not ignoring an industry that I know supports 12,000 livelihoods. I know wood products are valuable and carbon friendly. And I also know that things have been extremely difficult for the industry in the recent past.

Most Watched

Privacy