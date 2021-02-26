They say everyone has a book in them, but a reader carries a library in their head

It’s been another busy week on the farm here, between new calves and lambs being born I’ve not had a minute to myself. To be fair, that is something of a lie, for each night despite the wind or rain, despite the snow and lack of sunshine, I’ve been breaking the 5km radius . It’s not been physical travel, though, it’s been a journey of the mind.

Each evening of this wet and long winter I’ve been emigrating, sans passport, to the far-flung corners of the world. Last week I was in Western Australia with Tim Winton and this week I’ve been exploring the Vietnam War with Ken Burns.

Everyone’s got a book in them, so they say, but a reader... well, a reader has a library in them.

Yesterday was a special new day here with Ireland Reads Day, a new initiative by the libraries of the island to get people reading more and discovering the joys of the written word.

The initiative is not just aimed at current readers, rather it hopes to entice the young to become readers and to steal away the old who never read in their life.

The benefits of reading to our children are crucial to their development. When we read to them they are taking in language, uncovering life lessons and building a bond between the parent and child.

Research shows that reading to children increases their cognitive abilities and problem-solving. The bond between parent and child is also a doubly important one as reading time is a safe space for children. It’s in this space that they too can start to build their own bonds with words.

For the older reader who has never taken a book in their hand, reading strengthens their mind. In discovering the written word they are not only entering new worlds, but research has now shown they are helping fight cognitive decline.

Perhaps the most important part of reading as an adult in these strange days is the fact that reading helps reduce stress. It is a way for us to put a defensive wall around us for those few minutes or hours and find some ‘me time’.

A reading life is a life that is examined, for in books we can come to know ourselves better.

For me, my reading life has provided me with a road map on how to live and understand the world.

In coming back to Ireland to farm and write, I began to read the works of John McGahern, the Leitrim author who lived a life like the one I had returned to.

In his work he documented the ordinary lives of rural people living in Leitrim and the surrounding areas and it was in this that I found the local could be the universal, that the everywhere was a somewhere.

A farming man could be as profound as a scholar in London and in that there was magic.

McGahern’s writing also provided an illustration for my family to understand that the life of the pen and the land could be possible. In my return all those years ago I devoured all his books to imbibe their knowledge and ways of seeing the world.

Perhaps what is most powerful about good writing is that even now, years later, his words come to me still and shape how I see the world.

When I am in a graveyard or at a funeral I think always of McGahern’s last work That They May Face the Rising Sun, and how we Irish still bury our dead facing the sun like the Celts we are. McGahern, who passed away in 2006, exists in my mind fresh and strong, shaping how I see things, as I know he does for others.

As my own writing mentor – the Australian writer David Malouf – said, it is only in the written art form that an author can take five minutes and expand it to 50 pages, teasing out each moment and minute to examine it fully. In short, the writer could stop time itself.

As readers, we too can stop time and find the writers that call to us to help us understand the world we find ourselves in. Almost every aspect of the human journey and experience has been recounted and recorded in books, from romance to survivor stories from a serious illness.

For me, as a great lover of Westerns, I’ll be travelling to the old West to meet the figures of the frontier from the comfort of my bedchamber.

There in the quiet of the Irish countryside I will come face to face with Sitting Bull and Custer and be my cinematic self. I’ll ride out on the range and find a world that no longer exists in reality. Perhaps it is not the Wild West for you, rather Sally Rooney’s brilliant young college romances or the poetry of Heaney digging down to examine the bog bodies of the past. Ours is a land rich with stories to suit every type of reader.

The biggest question for any prospective reader now is how much time can they give.

If we can leave the news cycle and social media alone for a few minutes before bed each night and take up the diggings of a new book we can find a great mental ease enter our being.

There’s no notifications, no followers, no pressure, it’s just you and the book, nothing more.

Ireland Reads Day, our new national day, asks only a simple question from you: to squeeze in a read.

You don’t need to become a scholar, just make a moment for a book and ultimately for yourself. Perhaps you will come for the ride and discover a new world you knew nothing about. You won’t be disappointed.

Me and Sitting Bull will be there waiting for you, I’ll get the horses ready.