They say everyone has a book in them, but a reader carries a library in their head

John Connell

It’s been another busy week on the farm here, between new calves and lambs being born I’ve not had a minute to myself. To be fair, that is something of a lie, for each night despite the wind or rain, despite the snow and lack of sunshine, I’ve been breaking the 5km radius . It’s not been physical travel, though, it’s been a journey of the mind.

Each evening of this wet and long winter I’ve been emigrating, sans passport, to the far-flung corners of the world. Last week I was in Western Australia with Tim Winton and this week I’ve been exploring the Vietnam War with Ken Burns.

Everyone’s got a book in them, so they say, but a reader... well, a reader has a library in them.

