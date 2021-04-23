Farming

The modern world is finally waking up to the importance of getting a good night’s sleep

John Connell

A little over a week ago a dear childhood friend in London welcomed their newborn son into our lives. Little Eoin, as he is called, is the first of the children to be born in my circle of friends; a welcome sign that we are all getting a little older and taking on new responsibilities. As is the customary question, I enquired the other day how the little fella was sleeping and my friend surprised me by saying he had slept until 5am the night before. My second question to my friend was how his own sleeping life had changed. The response was a reminder of what it is to be a parent: “I sleep when he sleeps. I wake when he wakes.” It’s all different now, he said.

That fact has got me thinking of late about sleep, about the luxury of sleep and how in the modern world the importance of sleep is a growing problem.

