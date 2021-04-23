The modern world is finally waking up to the importance of getting a good night’s sleep

A little over a week ago a dear childhood friend in London welcomed their newborn son into our lives. Little Eoin, as he is called, is the first of the children to be born in my circle of friends; a welcome sign that we are all getting a little older and taking on new responsibilities. As is the customary question, I enquired the other day how the little fella was sleeping and my friend surprised me by saying he had slept until 5am the night before. My second question to my friend was how his own sleeping life had changed. The response was a reminder of what it is to be a parent: “I sleep when he sleeps. I wake when he wakes.” It’s all different now, he said.

That fact has got me thinking of late about sleep, about the luxury of sleep and how in the modern world the importance of sleep is a growing problem.

For most adults, a good seven-to-nine hours is needed each night to regain the rest and energy we need for the day ahead. For our children, it’s even more as they grow and develop their minds and bodies. However, sleep and the modern Western lifestyle doesn’t go together.

We, as a whole civilisation, glamorise the lack of sleep as a badge of honour and many argue that they need only six (or even fewer) hours a night to perform at their best in the office the next day. But our badges are causing problems for society and for the individuals within it. Indeed, just this week a new report was published linking an increased risk of dementia for those over 50 who regularly slept six hours or less a night.

But what is sleep?

What is its function? Sleep is not something that needs to be just done; rather, it is an essential function. And in the modern world, a whole wellness industry has sprung up around this basic human need. From sleep trackers to white-noise apps and weighted blankets, we are, it seems, trying to tackle that most basic need of rest.

According to a McKinsey & Company report, ‘Investing in the growing sleep-health economy’, sleep insufficiency can weaken the immune system and impair cognitive performance. People who are not getting enough sleep can have mild cognitive impairment and experience more serious errors in judgment and decision making. But it’s not just minor judgment problems: lack of sleep can play a factor in workplace and car accidents. Sleep deprivation, the report goes on to say, leads to absenteeism from work and adds up to lost GDP for entire nations due to days missed from work.

Here in Ireland, as reported by this paper, we are a sleep-deprived nation with surveys showing that only 20pc of people get enough sleep, and in a poll of 14 countries Ireland came second in the table of reporting poor sleep after our nearest neighbours in the UK.

Disordered sleep comes in so many sizes and variants, with up to 80 known sleep problems.

For many of us, 2020 and 2021 has been a time when our sleep patterns changed. As our work-life balance shifted in the extreme we began to bring our work lives not just into the living room (for those working remotely) but into the bedroom.

Emails that could have been left in the office were answered under the duvet, creating an alert or anxious mind at a time when we should have been winding down for the day. Our well-intentioned digital detoxes pre-pandemic have drastically changed as we feel the need to be ‘on’ even more.

For millions around the world now working this way, the luxury of sleep has become something that must be fought for. It is perhaps why the sleep health industry is now valued at over $40bn and is growing year upon year.

It’s something I noticed myself last year when I went from finishing a new book to promoting another and all the media interviews that followed. My sleep hygiene, as it is known in medical circles, went out of kilter and I found myself waking up as tired as I was the night before. I was sleeping but not resting. It was, I can see now, a tiredness of the mind.

My solution to that situation was a novel one: to return to the farm and engage in good hard physical work and give my mind a rest from the writing life. It was a shift to working with the body but a shift I know that is not possible for nearly all.

In order to regain my own luxury in that time, I began to regiment my sleep, setting a correct bedtime, finding a book or gentle audio programme to listen to and slowly build up to sleeping through the night again.

It has been an experiment that has meant a drastic rethink of the bedroom. The room was emptied of all but the essential needs – a bed, a night lamp – and that enforced a digital detox for the hours before bed. I didn’t resort to Cillian Murphy’s dulcet tones on the Calm app (which has a user base in the tens of millions) but I did soothe myself to sleep with the poetry of John O’Donohue creating a gentle atmosphere in which work anxieties, if just for the hours of bedtime, were kept outside the door.

It’s a change that’s made all the difference. And I find myself now getting out of bed once again each morning with a sense of wonder about the day ahead. It’s not been the simplest journey into sleep wellness but I’ve learned my own rules.

Sleep is a luxury we all need but in this modern world, we might just have to fight for it.

As for my friend’s baby, perhaps he’ll be a champion sleeper. He’s going to have a lot of distractions when he gets older: now is the time to lay the good groundwork of sleeping true and hard.