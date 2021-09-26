Stan Cosgrove, vet who tried to pay ransom for Shergar, leaves over €3m in will

Stan Cosgrove, the vet who tried to pay a ransom for the Aga Khan’s wonder horse Shergar, has left more than €3m in his will.

A pioneering veterinary surgeon who ran Moyglare Stud near Maynooth, Co Kildare, Cosgrove’s equine achievements were forever overshadowed by his involvement in the drama surrounding Shergar after the horse was kidnapped by an IRA gang from Ballymany Stud, Co Kildare, on the night of February 8, 1982.

Three days after it disappeared, and following contact being made with what was believed to be the kidnap gang, Cosgrove was instructed to go to the Crofton Airport Hotel (later The Regency). He was told to ask if any message had been left for “Johnny Logan” — his code name. None had.