Stan Cosgrove, vet who tried to pay ransom for Shergar, leaves over €3m in will

Stan Cosgrove, the vet who tried to pay a ransom for the Aga Khan’s wonder horse Shergar, has left more than €3m in his will.
A pioneering veterinary surgeon who ran Moyglare Stud near Maynooth, Co Kildare, Cosgrove’s equine achievements were forever overshadowed by his involvement in the drama surrounding Shergar after the horse was kidnapped by an IRA gang from Ballymany Stud, Co Kildare, on the night of February 8, 1982.
Three days after it disappeared, and following contact being made with what was believed to be the kidnap gang, Cosgrove was instructed to go to the Crofton Airport Hotel (later The Regency). He was told to ask if any message had been left for “Johnny Logan” — his code name. None had.
The following day, he received a further message to go to the Rossnaree Hotel in Co Louth, where photos of a horse he recognised as Shergar had been left at reception. Working with a London security agency and a detective, he got further instructions in the days that followed to leave his car at a remote location in Co Louth with £80,000 in the boot.
Cosgrove complied with the instructions, leaving his car at the scene, but when he returned some time later the money was gone in what turned out to be a cruel and expensive hoax.
It is widely believed Shergar was killed only hours after the kidnapping because the IRA gang, who were unaware of how highly-strung thoroughbred racehorses are, could not control him and he broke a leg. The gang were never identified, although one member, it is claimed by security sources, was subsequently elected as a Sinn Féin TD. The horse’s remains were never recovered.
The events surrounding the kidnapping were more than a personal humiliation for Cosgrove. He was one of a syndicate who invested £250,000 each (£10m in total) in the horse’s potential as a stallion. As the insurance did not cover kidnapping, the underwriters declined to pay out and Cosgrove, a father of 10, had to sell his 120-acre farm in Kildare to repay his borrowings.
James Stanislaus Cosgrove, of Monasterevin, Co Kildare, left estate valued at €3,377,319 (net €2,662,290) when he died on August 29, 2019, at the age of 91. He left €100,000 to be shared by the St Vincent de Paul in Kildare and Monasterevin and €30,000 to his housekeeper. In his will he expressed a wish that his farm at Clonmore, Co Offaly, would remain in his extended family.
Although best known as “Shergar’s vet”, Cosgrove was respected in the racing industry for his innovations in veterinary medicine. He established Troytown Veterinary Hospital, which pioneered many treatments for racehorses. Then, through his friendship with Swiss billionaire Walter Haefner, he was instrumental in turning an old dairy farm at Moyglare, near Maynooth, into one of the best-known breeding centres in the industry. Among its progeny were Assert, winner of the 1982 French and Irish Derbies; Stanerra, owned and trained by supermarket tycoon Frank Dunne, which won the Japan Cup; and Media Puzzle, which won the Melbourne Cup in the colours of businessman Michael Smurfit.
Cosgrove was also a man of deep religious faith. He was appointed a Papal Knight of St Gregory, and in his will left €5,000 to Father Tom Dowd to arrange masses for his soul and the souls of deceased family members and friends.