'Spin over substance' - FF hits out at delay of report into beef trade deal


Fianna Fail's Charlie McConalogue.
Fianna Fail's Charlie McConalogue.
Ciaran Moran

Ciaran Moran

FIANNA Fáil has accused the Government of attempting to pull the wool over farmers' eyes by delaying a report on the impact of the EU's planned Mercosur trade deal.

The deal with a number of South American countries including Argentina and Brazil has raised fears the European market will be flooded with South American beef.

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

And yesterday Fianna Fáil agriculture spokesman Charlie McConalogue accused the Government of playing politics by kicking the sensitive issue into touch until after the next general election.

He said Agriculture Minister Michael Creed had confirmed to him via parliamentary questions that the Government-commissioned economic impact assessment report on the deal will not be completed until next summer.

"Fine Gael has decided to place spin over substance and avoid any negative coverage by a potentially damaging report on the Mercosur deal being completed before the election," he said.

"The Government has let down beef farmers horrendously in the run-up to the Mercosur political agreement and failed to put up any fight with like-minded countries in acquiescing to the EU's increased offer of 99,000 tons of beef access for South American countries.

"This deal will likely reduce beef prices further, farm incomes and damage the environment.

"It undermines EU climate change policy with large volumes of South American beef entering the EU market from less carbon efficient production models."

Recently, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has warned that Ireland will seek to block the Mercosur trade deal between the EU and South American countries unless Brazil protects the Amazon rainforest.

However, new EU Trade Commissioner and former Fine Gael Minister Phil Hogan has been a staunch defender of the deal.

Mr Hogan has insisted that there are safeguards in place to protect beef farmers who fear an influx of cheap South American meat in the wake of Mercosur.

Irish Independent





More in Rural Life

Bleak outlook: Tom Egan and Sean Craven, at Lough Boora, Co Offaly. Photo by Mark Condren

Turfed out: closures cast shadow over Midlands

Jim O'Brien: Showing what can be done: an ordinary rural community doing...
Stock image (PA)

Jim O'Brien: 'The man or woman with the 'dusty nose' can be found at the...
Tyre-ing work: Bill Gleeson on his farm in Tipperary; inset: on his tractor. Photo: Liam Burke/Press 22

'There's always help out there and we hope this programme will be able to...
Microsoft's Brad Smith

'Without rural broadband, it's difficult to attract new jobs' -...
Launch night: Queen of the Land 2018 Louise Crowley and Macra president Thomas Duffy with sponsors Mary Hannevig and Niamh McDonald of Tullamore Credit Union at the recent launch of the festival

A lot more than just a 'lovely girls' competition
Trevor Harris and Gar Whelan

Kildare man who went from restoring vintage motors to supplying fresh...


Top Stories

Agriculture currently accounts for over 33pc of overall emissions in Ireland

Government publishes plan to tackle agriculture emissions
ATVs do not have a roll bar to protect the driver's head or neck when they overturn, leading to a huge number of serious accidents and fatalities

Driving the ATV safety message home
Laid out in 14 fields and a haggard, the land, while mainly in grass, is also suitable for tillage. 

Residential farm on 73ac in West Cork for €900,000
l-r John Maughan, Dennis McGinley and Luke Connors

Gang of Irish con-artists have been jailed after swindling £1.2 million from...
Leo Varadkar arrives for a press conference during the British-Irish Council (Brian Lawless/PA)

Tariff and quota-free trade between Ireland and Britain must remain – Varadkar
Communications Minister Richard Bruton. Photo: Tom Burke

Broadband pledged for 300 rural towns next year as EU signs off on €2.6bn...
Hildegarde Naughton: Wrote letter to minister. Photo: Karen Morgan

FG TD warned Donohoe to protect farmers from carbon tax hike