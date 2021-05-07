Rural TDs ‘frustrated’ after Bord na Móna meeting on turf cutting

Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice said he was left “frustrated” after a meeting with Bord na Móna (BNM) officials, and other public representatives, to discuss potential solutions to allow people who traditionally cut turf on BNM bogs – but who don’t have a turbary rights – to continue doing so this year.

The follow-up online meeting, between cross-party midlands and western region politicians and BNM’s CEO Tom Donnellan and legal team, was organised after an intense initial meeting on the matter three weeks ago.

One of the key proposals tabled at the April 14 meeting was the potential of bestowing “a turbary right” to “newly-established community co-operatives” whereby families and individuals dependent on turf as a home-fuel source could continue to engage with a turf-cutting contractor to cut their turf for a period of up to five years “as part of a Just Transition”.

However, in the wake of the meeting, Roscommon-Galway TD, and chairman of the Turf Cutters and Contractors’ Association (TCCA) said: “It is regrettable that Bord na Móna, and its hierarchy, are seemingly uninterested in finding a workable solution for the people affected.

“They prefer to highlight the supposed insignificance of the quantity of turf cut on Bord na Móna bogs, to downplay the number of households this decision will impact and to reiterate that people with turbary rights will not be unaffected.

“But, the fact of the matter is, that a couple of thousand households cut turf on Bord na Móna bogs each year who do not have a turbary right – many of whom have done so for years.

“It is not acceptable that these people are being left high and dry this year with very little notice.

“While Bord na Móna continue to indicate their hands are tied from a legal standpoint, I still believe there is a workable solution to be found and it is something I will be following up on.

“I am of the opinion that it would be possible for Bord na Móna to sell portions of bog to community groups in order to allow people who traditionally cut turf there to continue, even just for a few short years.

“We must remember that many farmers and landowners had to sell bog to Bord na Móna historically as a result of compulsory purchase orders. It is time now for Bord na Móna to return the favour,” deputy Fitzmaurice concluded.

The meeting was also attended by Minister of State Robert Troy (FF), TD Barry Cowen (FF), TD Charlie Flanagan (FG), Brian Stanley (SF), Johnny Guirke (SF) and Minister of State Peter Burke (FG).

Fianna Fáil Laois-Offaly representative Barry Cowen said: “The bottom line is BNM rejected the proposal we put to them the last time, on the basis that, they believe, they are not legally sound in pursuing that course of action because they feel they have a responsibility, as a state authority, to be accountable to the court ruling.

"I disagree vehemently with that because my argument has been, and remains, that the thrust of the court’s decision was on the basis of industrial usage and was never targetted at this small minority of 1pc of 100pc land owning.”

On foot of today’s development, deputy Cowen has sought a meeting with Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Climate and Environment Minister Eamon Ryan and Just Transition Commissioner Kieran Mulvey to address a number of peat-related issues.

"Turf cutting is now another issue that, unfortunately, hammers home to me the failure of those in positions of authority to match rhetoric with action in relation to the Just Transition. It’s time for a serious meeting to try to get everything back on track.”

Legal briefing

In a statement, BNM said it provided “a detailed legal briefing” to the politicians on the impact of the 2019 High Court case on peat extraction operation.

“The briefing outlined why turf cutting, and other peat extraction without planning permission on BNM lands is illegal.

”In 2019, the High Court ruled that peat extraction operations, on bogs over 30ha, requires planning permission. All peat extraction operations that contravene this ruling are illegal.

“The company’s own peat harvesting operations were halted this year. In parallel with this, BNM has migrated 350 employees from peat harvesting to the Peatlands Climate Action Scheme. This scheme will secure a 100 million tonne carbon store, sequester millions more tonnes of carbon and develop the amenity potential of our lands.

“Fortunately, the vast majority, 1600 people, who have cut turf on BNM lands are turbary rights holders. They continue to enjoy the same rights as before the High Court ruling.

“Following the High Court ruling it is illegal for the approximately 30 industrial peat contractors to extract peat under licence on BNM lands as before.”

The company said is engaging with stakeholders on the particular issues arising from the High Court ruling.