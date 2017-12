It’s understood a 77 year-old retired farmer was attacked by three men who broke into his house in Kildangan, Durrow on Monday at sometime between 8 and 9pm.

The three young men threatened the man with a knife and demanded money. He was struck a number of times during ordeal, according to a member of the local community alert.

The man, who didn’t want to be named, said “a man was attacked at about 8.30. Three men broke into his house.” He said, “they did box him around and beat him around.”