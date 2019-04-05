Ploughing champion family still coming to terms with loss of son in tragic farming accident

Ploughing champion Martin Kehoe said his family are still coming to terms with the loss of his son Martin Jnr in a tragic accident in Foulksmills in 2017.

He said the loss of the deeply loved father-of-three in September 2017 was a huge loss for the family.

"It's not easy to get over that. We have to just keep going and then you meet people who have been through similar situations. There are so many people who have lost loved ones young and you just have to keep going and you can't let yourself go into a corner," he said. A hard-working young farmer and family man Martin Jnr died in a farming accident on his family farm. Thousands of people from across the district and the country's farming community extended their sympathies to the family over the following days, and his funeral was one of the biggest the area has seen.

Speaking about the European Championships in Ballinaboola, Martin said he has been back ploughing for a few years which helps take his mind off of the tragedy. Having stepped away from ploughing for 17 years up until recent times apart from some local matches, Martin, 69, said it was great to mix it up the competition from across Europe. 'You wouldn't have been ploughing on the same size plots. You get into the bigger size plots like these you have to keep going. You have ten minutes more and ten minutes can be an awful lot.'