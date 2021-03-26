Pandemic emptiness serves to sharpen the need for those sacred spaces in our lives

Easter is on the way, but for the second year in a row it won’t be the Easter we know. Gone will be the family gatherings and the high holiday last-minute attendance at church services, whether through family obligation or some lingering guilt.

On the farm each noon, I hear the local church bells call out for the Angelus. It is a sweet reminder to take a moment of reflection in my day and while I don’t stop to pray, I do take a second to assess where the day has gone and how I’m living my life at that moment. It’s, I think, an opportunity for meditation in the modern world.

The bells are, on the face of it, the only religious thing in our lives at the moment, for gone are our places of public worship. From synagogues to mosques the notion of public worship has changed for over a year now. Gone are the congregations of the faithful, the ablutions of my Muslim friends, the evensong of my Anglican neighbours, all has gone to ground, so to speak, and we are left with the bells tolling out for everything and, strangely too, nothing.

For many, the need to worship isn’t just about religion, it’s about the custom and ritual and the practice of a spiritual culture that is as old as time. What would Passover be without recounting the liberation of the faithful from Egyptian slavery or indeed enjoying a hefty bowl of matzah ball soup?

I remember being in Naples a few years ago during the Easter weekend and it was the pageantry of the religious festival rather than the piousness that attracted the city’s people. Large statues were carried through the streets as songs and loud music played. There was a carnival aspect to the whole affair as a statue of the Madonna paraded through the streets and a sense that the occasion was more about celebrating life and camaraderie than the religious tone of the day.

The city closed down for a few days then and there was a sense of a collective calm and break from the unceasing pace of life. It forced my wife and me to unwind and in that, there was something powerful.

While Irish Easter isn’t exactly full of dancing festivals and statues bobbing through streets, it does have its own customs, from a roast lamb dinner to the chocolate eggs, and religious services are part of those customs.

For our older citizens, it is a deeply important time and one that we can’t simply palm away. Easter is also our time to take a break and in the time of Covid, it might be needed now more than ever.

The need for places of spirituality in our lives, whatever the faith, is a theme that gained ground this week when members of the Dáil gathered to call for the Taoiseach and Government to reconsider opening places of worship to communal activities.

The call has come at the same time as Northern Ireland announced that its churches would be reopening this Easter. The North is ahead of the game with vaccines when compared with the Republic and perhaps that is one of the reasons that sacred places can reopen.

For many, the calls of the politicians this week will seem archaic or out of step with the modern world, but the need for sacred spaces in our lives is something that is found in every corner of the globe.

Upon visiting Uluru, the most sacred Aboriginal site in Australia, some years ago, I was humbled into silence as I walked around the giant monolith which my indigenous friends call the ‘Bush Vatican’.

It did not matter that I was not an initiated tribal member nor that I did not know all the songlines that flowed through that country. I could feel the sense of the sacred and that feeling has always stayed with me. We imbue these objects and landscapes with their sacredness and they all occupy a place and a need in our lives.

What would the wailing wall be without the daily prayers that are offered to it other than a crumbling ruin?

It’s in this vein of thinking that I have been pondering the TDs’ calls for public worship to reopen. We need these places and though we can visit them in private, perhaps there is a power in the pull of the gathering of people to these places.

The call to worship might seem quaint to many but the power of faith in many people’s lives is a real and tangible thing. The need for a spiritual centre in a day goes beyond those bells heard on my farm. It is a meditation in a person’s day and a point where they find solace in the face of dark times.

For the worshipers who need a public service, we too have to listen but any move must be taken with the pandemic in mind. We cannot assemble in our pubs or restaurants, in our sports grounds or gyms, and though our sacred spaces are naturally different, they are not above the rules of the virus.

We must think now not just about the need for the spiritual, but rather about the battle at hand.

Our opening up at Christmas resulted in a surge and countless deaths. We need to move cautiously now to ensure the virus does not counter-attack. The decision that presents itself to the Government isn’t an easy one, but it is one that will have to be made sooner rather than later.

In thinking back to Uluru all those years ago, I knew there was a power in being in that land with other people who felt the power of the space. That same power exists in our spaces too, we shouldn’t forget it.