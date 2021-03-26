Farming

Pandemic emptiness serves to sharpen the need for those sacred spaces in our lives

John Connell

Easter is on the way, but for the second year in a row it won’t be the Easter we know. Gone will be the family gatherings and the high holiday last-minute attendance at church services, whether through family obligation or some lingering guilt.

On the farm each noon, I hear the local church bells call out for the Angelus. It is a sweet reminder to take a moment of reflection in my day and while I don’t stop to pray, I do take a second to assess where the day has gone and how I’m living my life at that moment. It’s, I think, an opportunity for meditation in the modern world.

The bells are, on the face of it, the only religious thing in our lives at the moment, for gone are our places of public worship. From synagogues to mosques the notion of public worship has changed for over a year now. Gone are the congregations of the faithful, the ablutions of my Muslim friends, the evensong of my Anglican neighbours, all has gone to ground, so to speak, and we are left with the bells tolling out for everything and, strangely too, nothing.

