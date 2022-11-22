Farming

‘New carbon sub-index will future-proof farming against emissions tax’

Updated EBI ‘getting ahead’ of likely carbon taxes down the line, says Teagasc research head as Minister hails ‘world first’ measure

Avoiding problems: Teagasc&rsquo;s Dr Laurence Shalloo explained the thinking behind the carbon sub-index by pointing out, &lsquo;all we need to do is look at what has happened in New Zealand in the last month — farmers are going to be taxed on carbon&rsquo;. Photo: Owen Breslin Expand

Avoiding problems: Teagasc’s Dr Laurence Shalloo explained the thinking behind the carbon sub-index by pointing out, ‘all we need to do is look at what has happened in New Zealand in the last month — farmers are going to be taxed on carbon’. Photo: Owen Breslin

\CJ Nash

Niall Hurson Twitter

The introduction of a new carbon sub-index in the EBI will be used to future-proof against a potential tax on agri emissions, according to the head of Teagasc’s animal and grassland research and innovation programme, Dr Laurence Shalloo.

The comments came at the launch of the newly updated EBI in Corrin Mart, Co Cork last week, in response to scrutiny from farmers present.

