‘New carbon sub-index will future-proof farming against emissions tax’

The introduction of a new carbon sub-index in the EBI will be used to future-proof against a potential tax on agri emissions, according to the head of Teagasc’s animal and grassland research and innovation programme, Dr Laurence Shalloo.

The comments came at the launch of the newly updated EBI in Corrin Mart, Co Cork last week, in response to scrutiny from farmers present.

“We’re not being paid on carbon reductions at the moment and all we need to do is look at what has happened in New Zealand in the last month — farmers are going to be taxed on carbon,” Dr Shalloo said.

Expand Close Dr Laurence Shalloo / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dr Laurence Shalloo

“So there’s no monetary value on carbon at the moment… in four or five years’ time that probably won’t be the case.

“We need to get ahead of it, and what we’re doing now by bringing this into the index is getting ahead of it.

“All of our data tells us we’re reducing our emissions intensity with EBI, and that’s brilliant — unfortunately that’s not what we’re counting. So what we’re doing with this adjustment is trying to get us to do both.”

​One farmer suggested the carbon index was introduced in order for the sector to be “politically correct”.

“For farmers the maintenance, beef index and production are very easy to see and to understand,” he said. “Carbon is a little bit of an abstract term and all we’ve done is reduce the various components to add in a carbon index. So effectively have we done anything?

ICBF’s Margaret Kelleher responded: “By doing nothing we’re actually getting worse. So by having this carbon index there, from what Teagasc has shown us, we can reduce it even more, due to efficiencies in fertility and in terms of less replacements and all those kinds of traits.”

The farmer retorted: “Yeah but our figures are going up as gross figures because we have increased cows doing increased production. But all we’ve done is tweaked the balance within.”

Meanwhile, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue described the carbon sub-index as extremely significant and “a real milestone in the continued development of livestock breeding across Ireland, particularly in the context of delivering on climate change commitments.

“This carbon sub-index is a world first and highlights that Irish farmers are leading the way in terms of their commitment to climate action.

“This is exactly the type of forward thinking the Taoiseach Micheál Martin was referring to when he spoke at COP 27 and said ‘as leaders we must lead’. Our farmers and agri sectors are leading, and you very much have been and will be the leaders of change.”

Expand Close Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue

Minister McConalogue also drew attention to a new trait aimed at reducing the age of slaughter, highlighting the “important role” it has to play in the breeding of more feed-efficient and faster-growing animals, and its “great potential” to decrease the lifetime emissions of beef animals

“Ultimately all these initiatives are good for the environment and good for the pocket as well,” he said.

“We’re standing as a sector, facing into an exciting future, with a real sense of optimism despite our many challenges.”

Carbon sub-index explainer: how the new EBI will work in practice

The latest changes in the EBI are aimed at helping Irish dairy farmers breed a more efficient animal, according to ICBF in collaboration with Teagasc, VistaMilk and AbacusBio.

The updated EBI values will be available from Tuesday, November 22.

The main change is the introduction of a new carbon sub-index in the EBI, branded as a world first in terms of its direct inclusion in an established national breeding index.

Incorporating milk production, fertility, maintenance and beef traits, the new carbon sub-index will allow dairy farmers to select bulls that will produce progeny that are more carbon efficient.

Other improvements to the index are the inclusion of TB into the health sub-index, the introduction of a new ‘age of slaughter’ trait into the beef sub-index, and the addition of other breeds eligible for genomic evaluations.

Agriculture has been set the target of reducing emissions by 5.75Mt CO2e by 2030, with genetics tasked with reducing this figure by 1.2Mt of CO2e.

ICBF has said the inclusion of a new carbon sub-index into the EBI is imperative to achieving this target.

The sub-index reflects the impact that dairy production has on emissions. It is will involve assessing the impact individual traits are having on carbon production.

Nine traits within the EBI contribute to the make-up of the carbon sub-index and include: milk, fat, protein, calving interval, survival, gestation, live weight and age at slaughter.

The nine traits combine to make up 10pc of the emphasis on the EBI.

Small changes have been made to the relative emphasis of other traits to accommodate the new weighting on carbon.

Expand Close Dairy heifers - Small changes have been made to the relative emphasis of other traits to accommodate the new weighting on carbon / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dairy heifers - Small changes have been made to the relative emphasis of other traits to accommodate the new weighting on carbon

The carbon values are being calculated using the Moorepark dairy simulation model. The current carbon cost in the model is 80/t.

It is hoped that by directly including carbon in the index, faster progress can be made and will be cumulative over time.

​The carbon sub-index and the new age at slaughter trait will be the only visible changes on the ICBF website and in herd profiles.

Teagasc researcher Alan Twomey pointed out that the updated EBI is the first breeding objective in the world for cattle to include age at slaughter.

“Comparing two beef bulls, with the exact same carcass weight, there’s a 25-day difference in the age of slaughter which leads to a cost saving of €34/head at €1.35/day on average,” he said.

ICBF also highlighted that as calf numbers from the dairy herd rise to 1m, a change in bull use by farmers could result in a 20 million day carbon saving, equivalent to €34m in monetary terms.

The health sub-index has been updated to improve the way in which somatic cell count (SCC) and TB are included.

The new method of evaluating SCC will take into account environmental factors on the day of the milk recording, such as weather, feed levels and grass quality.

ICBF hopes that the update to the index will also allow for the breeding of more TB-resistant animals — the disease costs the industry around €100m annually.

ICBF said the inclusion of the age of slaughter trait will be beneficial both economically and environmentally.

Research indicates that higher-EBI animals have lower methane output per day than lower genetic merit animals.

A further nine breeds will also be included in the genomic evaluation, with sufficient data obtained to allow for this. The breeds are Brown Swiss, Fleckvieh, MRI, Milking Shorthorn, Swedish Red, Kerry, Normande, Rotbunt and Danish Red.

This means an extra 5,000 animals will receive genomic evaluation, and an additional 1,500 animals will be added to the training population.

ICBF’s Margaret Kelleher outlined why the changes to the EBI are necessary: “We’re seeing a 3pc increase in our cow numbers, we’re seeing their milk production increasing, and total emissions are increasing.

“So we have a challenge and we need to act.

“You will be thinking, why should we change? You’ve actually been changing all along. Since the EBI was first introduced we’ve had about 10 changes.

“So the reason for the changes is we have new data and technologies.”

Farmers will be interested to see how the change to EBI will affect cow types. The general rule of thumb outlined on the day is the smaller cow will be favoured in terms of maintenance and carbon but the bigger cows are more favoured in the beef index.

ICBF also gave indication that a direct methane trait is being researched and will be included in the EBI going forward.