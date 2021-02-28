Farming

Mystery over row that prompted family's call before murder-suicide

Gardaí were contacted just hours before attacks that left three Cork brothers dead, writes Maeve Sheehan

Flowers left on a bridge over the River Funshion in Killacluig close to where John Hennessy&rsquo;s van was found. Photo: Steve Humphreys Expand
Flowers left on a bridge over the River Funshion in Killacluig close to where John Hennessy’s van was found. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Gardai at the scene of the tragedy at the family farm in Curraghgorm

Paddy (Pat) Hennessey pictured with his local GAA club Ballygiblin

Willie Henessey pictured with his local GAA club Ballygiblin in 1979

Former Cork East TD Kevin O'Keeffe.

Maeve Sheehan

Trouble had been brewing on the Hennessys' smallholding in Curraghgorm, Co Cork, since early evening.

The two bachelor brothers, Johnny (59) and his oldest brother Willie (66) still lived there. Patrick (Paddy), a third brother, travelled from his family home in Mitchelstown to work there most days, cutting and bagging timber to sell in the community. All three were on the farm that dry February day, one of the first proper days of spring.

There was a row. And although local speculation is rife, the details of the row have not been revealed, nor what triggered it. But it was serious enough to prompt a flurry of messages and telephone calls between the wider family.

