The mother of a convicted teenage ‘tractor flasher’ says her son will fight to clear his name.

Tractor fanatic Dermot Montague, of Shanco Road, Clogher, Co Tyrone, was convicted of intentionally exposing himself to a “terrified” woman who was out for a walk in January this year.

A judge described the shocking incident as a “terrifying situation” for the victim because 18-year-old Montague approached while driving a tractor in a rural area when no-one was around. His victim was able to pick him out from an identity parade and also gave a precise description of the type of tractor he was driving.

However, his family are adamant that another man driving a tractor was responsible. Montague is due to be sentenced next month, but this week his mum said the family would be appealing. “He’s a good cub, a real hard worker and he would never do that,” said Mrs Montague. “He’s devastated. We are appealing it for sure because we were totally shocked when he was convicted.”