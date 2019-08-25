Man killed after farm shed collapses

Margaret Donnelly

Gardaí are investigating the sudden death of a man in his 40s following an accident on a farm in Abbeyfeale, Co Limerick last night.

The man was seriously injured when the wall of a farm shed collapsed while construction work was being carried out. The alarm was raised at approximately 7.30pm and Emergency Services and Gardaí attended at the scene. The injured man was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The local Coroner has been notified and body of the deceased has since been removed to the morgue at University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem will be carried out.

An examination of the scene has been carried out and the Health and Safety Authority has been notified.

Investigations are ongoing.

