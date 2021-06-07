'Lovely, Quiet Man': Rural Co Antrim community plunged into sadness after tragic death of farmer in tractor accident

The Northern Ireland Air Ambulance was called to an incident near Armoy on Friday afternoon.

A rural community in Co Antrim has been plunged into sadness after the tragic death of a farmer.

On Friday, John Jamison (79), of Bregagh Road near Armoy, was airlifted to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast where he died.

It is believed Mr Jamison – who was unmarried and lived alone – lost his life as a result of crush injuries received when he became trapped under a tractor which had fallen on him.

At first it was feared the elderly farmer may have lay unaided for the up to three days before being discovered.

But today, it emerged that wasn’t the case.

Mr Jamison, who was practically blind, was found by his brother on Friday.

And it is understood the accident happened when an article of clothing became trapped in the tractor mechanism.

It is believed the pensioner lay unaided for a matter of hours before he was rescued.

Local people say Mr Jamison was freed prior to the arrival of the emergency services.

But he was still rushed by Air Ambulance to hospital where he tragically died.

Mr Jamison’s farm is at Bregagh Road in the townland of Ballybregagh, a short distance from the village of Armoy in the heart of the Co Antrim countryside.

It is situated near Clintyfinnan crossroads and only a few hundred yards from the world-renowned Dark Hedges tourist attraction, made famous by the Game of Thrones series.

Hundreds of Game of Thrones fans today wandered around picturesque Bregagh Road area taking pictures and completely unaware of the tragedy which had taken place in the area only a few hours before.

A close neighbour on the Bregagh Road, said: “Mr Jamison was a lovely, quiet man.

“He pretty much kept himself to himself, but he always had time for anyone he met on the road.





“Despite his age and sight difficulties, he could always be seen working around his farm which was known to be one of the tidiest in the area. He was very proud of that.

“It’s a terrible tragedy and it is very sad for his family and all the neighbours around here who knew him,” he said.

And the neighbour added: “The entire community is devastated by Mr Jamison’s death.”

It is believed Mr Jamison’s family and friends were busy making arrangements for his funeral which is expected to take place towards the end of this week.