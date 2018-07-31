Limousin breeders turn out in force at popular Ulster Show
The glorious weather may have broken, but it did not stop thousands of exhibitors and spectators attending the Randox Antrim Show at the weekend.
The one-day event hosted by Lord O'Neill at Shane's Castle on the outskirts of the town was the venue on Saturday for a number of championship finals, attracting cattle breeders from all over Northern Ireland.
There was a strong turnout of rare breed Dexter cattle at the NI Premier Show, with one class alone attracting 26 entries, which came under scrutiny by judge Steve Darnbrook.
Limousin breeders were also out in force to compete at the NI Limousin championships, judged by Ian Callion.
The event incorporated an Anglo-Irish stock judging competition for young breeders.
Qualifiers for the Bank of Ireland and Nisa junior beef bull championship descended on the show to compete at the final.
The overall winner, collecting a £300 cash prize, was Limousin bull Pointhouse Ninetynine exhibited by Kile Diamond from Coleraine.
Runner-up was a Limousin bull from James Alexander's Jalex Herd at Randalstown; while third place went to the Simmental entry Ranfurly Impeccable, from David and Jonny Hazelton's herd in Dungannon.
The inter-breed beef line-up was led by a British Blonde heifer exhibited by the McElroy family from Dromara, Ivan, Ruth and William. Two-year-old heifer Classic Missy Belle was breed champion at Balmoral Show in May, and travelled to the Royal Highland Show in Scotland to secure the breed's reserve supreme championship.
Runner-up was the Limousin heifer Deerpark Miss Moneypenny, exhibited by Connor Mulholland from Craigavon.
The dairy section was led by the Fleming family's Jersey cow Quintrell Kyros Indigo, one of 120 cows at the Seaforde-based dairy farm.
She produced her fourth calf in April and is projected to yield 8,000 litres in her lactation.
This much-admired cow also secured the interbreed honours at Balmoral, Armagh and Castlewellan.
Ashley Fleming and daughter Ailsa scooped the reserve interbreed award with the home-bred heifer Potterswalls Colton Dawn.
Interbreed sheep judge David Lowry awarded the supreme overall title to a Charollais ewe from William McAllister's Artnagullion flock at Kells.
This two-crop ewe has been unbeaten this year, and also clinched the plaudits at the final of the Danske Bank and Nisa Sheep Championship, followed by the NI Continental sheep final.
Claiming the reserve interbreed award was a two-crop Border Leicester ewe from Jim and Jeremy Aiken's Carnew flock at Dromara. She was champion at Castlewellan, and won five breed championships as a gimmer in 2016.
Belfast Telegraph
