Limousin breeders turn out in force at popular Ulster Show

The one-day event hosted by Lord O'Neill at Shane's Castle on the outskirts of the town was the venue on Saturday for a number of championship finals, attracting cattle breeders from all over Northern Ireland.

There was a strong turnout of rare breed Dexter cattle at the NI Premier Show, with one class alone attracting 26 entries, which came under scrutiny by judge Steve Darnbrook.

Limousin breeders were also out in force to compete at the NI Limousin championships, judged by Ian Callion.