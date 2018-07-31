Land worth €1.6m donated by farmer to Traveller group set to be turned in to community farm

Prime farm land worth €1.6 million donated by a farmer to a local Travellers’ development group over a decade ago is now being converted in to a community farm with the aim of reconnecting the Travelling population with the land.

