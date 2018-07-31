Land worth €1.6m donated by farmer to Traveller group set to be turned in to community farm
Prime farm land worth €1.6 million donated by a farmer to a local Travellers’ development group over a decade ago is now being converted in to a community farm with the aim of reconnecting the Travelling population with the land.
In 2006 at the age of 80 local farmer Barney Kearney donated 65 acres of land from his farm at Carnaross, Co Meath to the Meath Travellers Workshops group based in Navan.
At the time the now deceased Barney admitted that his plan had caused "a damnable racket" among the local community but that he was determined to press ahead regardless of local objections.
Mr Kearney, who lived in a small cottage he built with his late brother, said:
"I don't need money and I don't need land. The only bit of land I need is six by three."
He added that he did not "give two hoots" what happened to the farm.
He instructed a local solicitor to transfer ownership of his 65 acres of prime Meath farmland to Navan Travellers' Workshops.
Two solicitors had first tried to discourage him and then refused to represent him, before a third agreed to effect the transfer.
While Barney has since passed away manager of Meath Travellers Workshops Michale McDonagh told FarmIreland that Barney was a great supporter of the Travelling community and had fond memories of them as a child.
“He was such a generous man and was passionate about helping Travellers, Lord have mercy on him. Getting the land was a long process and took a number of years to finalise,” said Michael.
The land is now being used to train local travellers between the ages of 18-25 key horticulture skills with the aim of setting up a community farm.
Michael said he hopes the project will fulfil Barney’s wish of reconnecting the Travelling community with the land.
“Barney had fond memories of Travellers working on his farm when he was a youngster. In the 30s, 40s and 50s travellers worked on farms and had a great relationship with farmers. Travellers would’ve starved without the farming community and travellers helped keep farms going," said Michael.
"This tradition became lost over the years as the Travelling community became more urbanised and moved in to towns. We hope this programme will reconnect young travellers with the land and give them employment prospects."
Michael is hopeful the new project will also give young travellers a confidence boost.
“We will have someone employed to teach the programme. It’s a positive move for young travellers and will help keep them in education which is very important,” he added.
“We hope to expand the programme and have criteria that you have to have completed the Leaving Cert to encourage young travellers to stay in school.”
The project aims to expand the project in to a community farm where it will encourage farmers to rear and look after animals and land together.
For more information on the project visit the Meath Travellers Workshops Facebook page.
Online Editors