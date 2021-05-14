Farming

John McGahern’s novel ‘The Dark’ still casts light on the way we live today 

John Connell

John McGahern left Ireland after 'The Dark' was banned and he lost his teaching job Expand

Walking the country lanes this week, I’ve been thinking a lot about the nature of life, the emergence of us collectively from our months-long personal cocoons and the feel of summer in the air. Here in the midlands and border region, these are the same roads that a man of my profession walked years ago.

John McGahern might be over a decade gone now, but he exerts a powerful pull over our rural lives still in the working of the land, the interpersonal relationships of village life and the treatment of the artist in the community.

