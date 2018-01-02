Investigation underway after sudden death of farmer in Derry
Experts are investigating the sudden death of an 80-year-old Northern Ireland farmer in Coshquin Co Derry on Monday.
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a call at around 6.15pm to attend the incident in the Maple Road area.
The BBC reported the man was found unconscious when they arrived at the scene on Monday night. It was previously is understood the farmer may have fallen into a slurry tank.
However, the Health and Safety Executive are investigating and have ruled out any involvement with slurry.
The elderly man was then taken to Altnagelvin Hospital where he passed away.
A post mortem will take place in due course.
This death is not being treated as suspicious.
Slurry dangers