Tuesday 2 January 2018

Investigation underway after sudden death of farmer in Derry

FarmIreland Team

Experts are investigating the sudden death of an 80-year-old Northern Ireland farmer in Coshquin Co Derry on Monday.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a call at around 6.15pm to attend the incident in the Maple Road area.

The BBC reported the man was found unconscious when they arrived at the scene on Monday night. It was previously is understood the farmer may have fallen into a slurry tank.

However, the Health and Safety Executive are investigating and have ruled out any involvement with slurry.

The elderly man was then taken to Altnagelvin Hospital where he passed away.

A post mortem will take place in due course.

This death is not being treated as suspicious.

Slurry dangers

Slurry presents two particular safety and health problems - drowning and gas poisoning. Drowning is by far the most common cause of death involving slurry. Children and the elderly are at particular risk.

In the period 2000-2010, 30pc of child fatal accidents on farms were caused by drowning in slurry or water. In the same period 8pc of deaths to elderly farmers were caused by drowning.

Meanwhile, experts say smell is no indicator of the absence of gas, as many gases are odourless. Hydrogen sulphide has a 'rotten egg' smell at low levels, but cannot be smelt at higher levels.

High levels can be released when slurry is agitated.

One breath or lung-full at this level causes instant death.


