Government under pressure over CAP budget 'cut'

The EU budget deal was met with immediate derision farm organisations who say it could result in significant reductions in farm payments.

While the full breakdown on how the budget for the CAP will be distributed IFA President Tim Cullinan said the funding provided for the agriculture over the next seven years is not consistent with the EU’s aspirations for farming as part of the European Green Deal.

“On the one hand the Commission wants farmers to take costly actions to implement the Farm to Fork and Biodiversity strategies, but on the other hand they don’t want to provide the necessary funding,” he said.

“The overall allocation for CAP is down approximately 9% at constant prices, compared to the previous seven years. The government will need to come forward with significant co-financing to protect payments,” he said.

“What farmers will want to know is how these figures, together with national co-financing from the government, will translate into payments at farm level,” he said.



“The Taoiseach now needs to give a clear commitment to all farmers that their payments will at least be maintained in real terms during the transition in 2021/2022 and beyond when the new CAP comes into play,” he said.

“These talks were difficult with push back from the so-called frugal countries reducing funding for rural development from the recovery fund from €15bn to €7.5bn during the talks,” he said.

“While there is a ring-fenced ‘additional allocation’ for Ireland under rural development of €300m, the government will need to provide significant national co-financing to support these programmes,” he said.

An essential aspect of the outcome is the creation of a €5bn contingency fund for Brexit.

“Depending on the Brexit outcome this may not be sufficient, but it is an important acknowledgement that some sectors and Member States will need aid if there is a poor outcome to the Brexit talks,” he said.

Reacting to what is still a very vague outline of the new funding arrangements, ICMSA President, Pat McCormack, said what was already clear was that agriculture has taken a hit compared to the previous programme period of 2014-2020 and it will be necessary for the Irish Government to supply three basic metrics immediately to allow proper consideration of the funding deal concluded.

“Firstly, we need a country-by-country allocation, secondly, we need to know by how much Ireland’s overall allocations – under Pillar I and Pillar II – are down and, thirdly and most importantly now, we will need to know how our Government intends to make up that reduction”, said Mr. McCormack.

ICSA president Edmond Phelan has said that this morning’s agreement on EU funding was “necessary to provide economic certainty but it is very hard to see how farmers can do all they are being asked in the context of significantly reduced CAP funding.”

“ICSA believes that the Irish Government is now going to have to stump up more exchequer funds if it is serious about the farming sector, as well as being aggressive about getting a fair share of the NGEU fund.

"The additional fund for rural development will be worth an additional €300 million and with exchequer co-financing this could put an additional €100 million per annum into a new REPS scheme. ICSA has already argued that the proposal to put €1.5 billion of carbon tax into a REPS type scheme needs to be more ambitious and should be allocated across the period of the Rural Development Programme rather than 10 years as suggested in the programme for government.

"There is a lot of scope for higher levels of national co-funding of the Rural Development Programme and ICSA will be pushing the new government very hard to deliver on this.”

“Overall, the agreement this morning brings clarity to the EU budget and it means that it is now game on to get a CAP reform agreed. Given the decisions made today, a lot of creative thinking will be required to protect the interests of Irish cattle and sheep farmers,” concluded Mr Phelan.

