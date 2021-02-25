Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 4.5°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Glanbia eyes further M&A as it sees Covid hit recede

Looking ahead: Glanbia&rsquo;s CEO Siobhan Talbot with finance director Mark Garvey. Photo: Naoise Culhane Expand

Close

Looking ahead: Glanbia&rsquo;s CEO Siobhan Talbot with finance director Mark Garvey. Photo: Naoise Culhane

Looking ahead: Glanbia’s CEO Siobhan Talbot with finance director Mark Garvey. Photo: Naoise Culhane

Looking ahead: Glanbia’s CEO Siobhan Talbot with finance director Mark Garvey. Photo: Naoise Culhane

John Mulligan Twitter Email

Glanbia could execute M&A deals in the second half of this year as it looks to an improving market in 2021 as the pandemic recedes.

Group finance director Mark Garvey said that the company is currently looking at a number of potential targets in the nutritional solutions segment.

“We are looking at a number of targets on the nutritional solutions side right now,” he told analysts yesterday. “That has been a very successful acquisition programme, with Watson and Foodarom over the past two years. We’d like to continue to look at potential bolt-ons there.”

Most Watched

Privacy