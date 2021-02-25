Glanbia eyes further M&A as it sees Covid hit recede

Glanbia could execute M&A deals in the second half of this year as it looks to an improving market in 2021 as the pandemic recedes.

Group finance director Mark Garvey said that the company is currently looking at a number of potential targets in the nutritional solutions segment.

“We are looking at a number of targets on the nutritional solutions side right now,” he told analysts yesterday. “That has been a very successful acquisition programme, with Watson and Foodarom over the past two years. We’d like to continue to look at potential bolt-ons there.”

Mr Garvey said the group will also be “more active” in looking at acquisition opportunities for its Glanbia Performance Nutrition (GPN) division during the second half of this year. The GPN division already includes well-known brands such as Slimfast and a range of other leading products used for performance and lifestyle nutrition. Among its units is Amazing Grass, which makes powder-based nutritional products. Glanbia is engaged in an on going legal spat with Nutribullet owner Capbran Holdings in the US regarding the packaging formats of Amazing Grass products and those of Nutribullet. Glanbia has claimed that some Nutribullet packaging is similar to that of some Amazing Grass products and asked the US company to cease using it. Capbran has taken legal action seeking a judgment that the Amazing Grass packaging is generic and not inherently distinctive. Glanbia paid about €38m last year to buy Canadian food flavourings business Foodarom. Glanbia chief executive Siobhan Talbot told the Irish Independent that valuations for businesses that could be of interest to the group are “reasonably high” at the moment. “I think the reality in the global market is that there is quite a lot of money available, interest rates are low and people don’t see that altering in the short term,” she said. But she said Glanbia always exercises financial discipline and that it walks away from more deals than it executes. Ms Talbot added that its previous acquisitions have often seen Glanbia ink deals with founder-owners who frequently stay with the business for the longer term. Glanbia’s 2020 results released yesterday reflected a tough year in 2020 as Covid restrictions hit its business. Its revenue nudged 0.6pc higher to €3.82bn on a constant currency basis. Pre-exceptional earnings before interest, tax and amortisation sank 22.6pc to €209.6m as it felt the pandemic's impact.

