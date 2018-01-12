Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 12 January 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Gardai appeal for witnesses to early-morning tractor fatality

Stock image
Stock image

Amy Molloy and Stephen Maguire

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to a fatal accident in Donegal this morning when a tractor collided with a car.

Gardai are still trying to determine the cause of a crash in which a popular farmer died when his tractor was in collision with a car.

The 68 year old was killed instantly following the accident on the main N14 road between Lifford and Letterkenny in Co Donegal today.

It is understood that his tractor collided with a car being driven by a young man just after 6.30am at Drumoghill.

The emergency services rushed to the scene but Mr Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene.

His remains have since been transferred to Letterkenny University Hospital for a post mortem.

The other man involved in the crash was also rushed to hospital but his injuries are not understood to be life-threatening.

Gardai closed off the road for forensic examination and put diversions in place.

They have appealed for witnesses on what is a very busy road and who may have seen the deceased man in his tractor before the crash to come forward.

One neighbour described the victim as a quite, single man who went everywhere in his tractor. "It's just so sad to think that he died this way," said the neighbour.

The Mayor of Donegal, Cllr Gerry McMonagle, said the accident was again a reminder of how dangerous our roads can be.

"Every time we go out on the roads we take our life in our hands.

While we do not know the circumstances of this tragedy, I would appeal to people to slow down and to drive carefully at all times," he said.

Donegal County Council has set up the Donegal Road Safety Working Group and appointed a road safety officer in a bid to improve safety on the county's roads.

Last year a total of six people lost their lives on Donegal's roads compared with ten the previous year, 2016.

This is the first road fatality in Co Donegal this year.

Witnesses to the collision are asked to contact Letterkenny Garda station on 074 9167100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Online Editors

FarmIreland.ie




More in Rural Life

Teagasc and HSA renew joint initiative to promote farm safety and health
(Stock photo)

Medics warn over lack of mandatory training for farmers amid number of...
National Lottery logo

Patient farmer waits weeks to claim €500,000 lotto win
Stock photo

Broadband deficit is holding back farming

Why this bachelor farmer is keeping 'schtum' about his recent Lotto win

This farmer was clinically dead but his young son's actions saved his life
Stock picture

Gardai investigate mystery of lamb that 'vanished' from field


Top Stories

Glanbia and Lakeland Dairies hold milk price for December
Stock Image.

Analysis: Have most tillage farms gone backwards in the last five years?
Stock Image

Ireland's most efficient dairy farmers are working nine-hour days
Photo: Getty Images

Top sheep farmer on why scanning is essential for flock management
(stock photo)

Over 10,000 farmers waiting for GLAS cash
The proposed North-South interconnector from Tyrone to Meath will require approximately 400 pylons say campaigners opposed to the project

Farmer's challenge to Eirgrid's 138km north-south electricity interconnector...
Figures show that 'fifth quarter' is worth around €135/animal, the ICSA has said. REUTERS/Vincent West

'5th quarter is worth €135/animal and farmers deserve their fair share'