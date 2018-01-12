Gardai appeal for witnesses to early-morning tractor fatality

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to a fatal accident in Donegal this morning when a tractor collided with a car.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to a fatal accident in Donegal this morning when a tractor collided with a car.

Gardai are still trying to determine the cause of a crash in which a popular farmer died when his tractor was in collision with a car.

The 68 year old was killed instantly following the accident on the main N14 road between Lifford and Letterkenny in Co Donegal today. It is understood that his tractor collided with a car being driven by a young man just after 6.30am at Drumoghill.

The emergency services rushed to the scene but Mr Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene. His remains have since been transferred to Letterkenny University Hospital for a post mortem.