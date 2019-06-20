The Highland Show which is beloved amongst Irish fans is due to take place in Edinburgh, Scotland from today to Sunday, June 23. Whether you’re boarding a 6am flight for a day trip to the show or making a weekend out of it, below is some key advice on attending one of farming’s most famous events:

Four things you should know if you're going to the Highland Show

Livestock

The Highland Hall will host 1,100 beef and dairy cattle over the four days. The Beef Shorthorns boast the largest class in the beef cattle section. There will also be a strong number of Herefords in attendance and traditional Highland breeds.

In the dairy section, Aryshires are the largest breed on show.

Sheep entries have also increased, with Texels the largest breed, followed by Beltex and Suffolks.

Ticket and travel information

E-tickets can be purchased in advance for £24 and on the day for £29. Children under the age of 15 can enter free of charge if they are accompanied by a paying adult. Parking costs £8.

The show is open to the public from 7am to 8pm from Thursday to Saturday and from 7am to 6pm on Sunday. The show covers 280 acres of ground so good footwear is advised.

The Royal Highland Centre is located next to Edinburgh Airport making it ideal for Irish farmers attending. It is within minutes of the M8 and M9, and in easy reach of the city centre.

Machinery

International manufacturers and local dealers will play a huge part at this year’s Highland Show. Massey Ferguson’s MF 7719S will be making its first UK appearance over the four days. John Deere’s new 625hp 8600 self-propelled forage harvester will also be a major attraction, along with Claas’ Rollant 540 fixed chamber round baler.

Entertainment

From revelling in the Abba Tribute band to taking part in tug of wars and pony club games, there’s endless entertainment to be had at the show.

Duck races, rare breed animals and birds of prey displays are a selection of activities that will be on show at the Scottish event. Get a chance to bake a scone or milk a cow at the Discovery Centre.

Live cookery talks and tastings, with hundreds of food and drink exhibitors from across Scotland, the UK and Ireland will also be a key highlight. Shopping, kids activities and motor displays will be sure to draw the crowds.

Online Editors