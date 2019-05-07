Field of dreams - Tipperary farmer helps friend plough his election furrow

A farmer in Co Tipperary is hoping that his ploughing skills will help his friend running in the local elections to reach for the sky.

A farmer in Co Tipperary is hoping that his ploughing skills will help his friend running in the local elections to reach for the sky.

Tillage and beef farmer Ciaran Slattery whose family are the “life and soul” of ploughing in the county has constructed a ‘Vote for Joe’ slogan for his friend and local elections Independent candidate Joe Hannigan using nothing but a tractor and a power harrow in his field in Coolbawn.

Ciaran told the FarmIreland that the ‘Vote for Joe’ Slogan which has gotten great traction on Facebook took only one hour to complete with a power harrow and a tractor.

“I marked it out first with the tractor and then used the harrow. I didn’t lick this skill off a stone, my father John was a champion plougher and my brother Joe is a ploughing judge. Joe (Hannigan) has given me great support over the years when times were tough so it was a pleasure to do this,” said Ciaran.

“I’ve been getting questions in from people asking ‘Who is Joe?', so I’m going to change it to ‘Vote Joe Hannigan Number 1' next week. We even got a comment on Facebook asking were we showing support for Joe Biden in the US.”

This isn’t the first time, Ciaran has used his ploughing skills to create such pieces of work.

In 2016 he constructed a slogan using the plough to show support for Joe’s son George who was a mid field player for the Tipperary Senior Football team which reached the All-Ireland Semi Finals that year.

Former chair of Tipperary GAA, Independent candidate Joe Hannigan was first elected to council in 2014. He said the show of support from Ciaran shows how there is an element of fun to his campaign.

“We try to be positive. It’s a 30 acre field and the picture by Michael Molamphy shows the scale of the work. Ciaran is a great supporter to the campaign.”

Online Editors