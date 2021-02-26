FBD increases business interruption provision to €65m

Insurer FBD has increased its business interruption provision to €65m following a Commercial Court judgement earlier this month around the liability for Covid-19 pandemic business interruption claims relating to its pub policies.

FBD said its best estimate net claims costs was €54m, and €11m was assumed for reinsurance reinstatement premium.

The company added that the gross claims costs, including legal and other expenses, are currently estimated to be approximately €150m.

“The effects of the judgement are being considered with our reinsurance partners in order to finalise the reinsurance recovery position,” FBD said.

The company said it will not be appealing the judgement “and will work with our customers to ensure claims settlements are paid as expediently as possible.”

Last year FBD reported profit before tax of €4.8m, which it said reflected a “strong” underlying business performance. The figure includes positive prior year claims reserve development of €23m and an investment return of €10m.

Gross written premium (GWP) of €358m for is down 3pc on 2019, according to annual results from the group.

Average premiums are down 3pc across the portfolio. Private motor insurance is down 5.7pc, farm down 1.5pc, home down 2.2pc and commercial insurance is up 2.8pc, according to the group.

The company said it has seen an increase of over 14,400 policy holders since the start of 2020.

Tómas Ó’Mídheach, FBD chief executive, said: “All businesses faced extraordinary challenges in 2020 and, as we navigate towards a “new normal”, we can reflect on a resilient performance over a uniquely challenging year for FBD.”

“The challenges were highlighted by the recent judgement from the Commercial Court in respect of business interruption claims for Public House policies,” Mr Ó’Mídheach said.

“The team at FBD remains determined to meet our customer obligations and we have commenced paying interim payments for all valid claims and will endeavour to settle claims as quickly as possible. We are considering the impact of this judgement with our reinsurance partners and are confident about a satisfactory outcome,” he added.

Online Editors