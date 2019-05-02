Farmers called on to enter renowned Tullamore Inventions Competition

Everybody knows that farmers are no strangers to problem solving or fixing things, but some are a cut above the rest.

Farmers with an inventive streak are being called on to get their thinking caps on in time to enter the Tullamore Show’s National Inventions Competition taking place this August and which is sponsored by the Farming Independent as well as WR Shaw, and Glenngorey Pumps Ltd.

Previous winning ideas have solved common problems on farms and have had strong safety focuses.

Last year first place in the Agriculture, Horticulture and Forestry section went to Seamus Hession of Connacht Agri for his brilliant solar-powered feeder invention.

16-year-old Eoin McLaughlin from Trim, Co Meath won the Student Category for his Cow and Calf Safety Barrier invention, while Falkiner Small won the Inventions in Home, Leisure and Building Category for his Hammer-less Staples Invention.

The top spot in the Labour Saving class went to Adrian Mahon from Tullamore for his Automated Staker, a machine that can be attached to an ATV and applies fencing stakes automatically as you drive across a paddock.

Last year saw the largest number of inventions ever to enter the prestigious competition.

The closing date for online entries is Wednesday, July 18 2019. To enter visit tullamoreshow.com/competitions.

The Tullamore Show will take place on Sunday, 11 August and is expected to attract up to 60,000 visitors.

Online Editors