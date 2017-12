Colm Doyle from Moate travelled to Rwanda to see for himself how the dairy cow donated by his late father Jimmy 11 years ago had transformed the lives of one family.

"It was quite an experience, seeing the heifer and all she's done here after her nine or 10 years," he said. "She's had nine calves, five female and four male...I think my father would be very proud."

The heifer is just one of several hundred cows sent since the mid-2000s by a local group in Moate through aid agency Bóthar.