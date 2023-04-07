Farming

Farm safety: ‘If my dad had been younger and more agile, he might have seen the bull coming’

Kilkenny farmer James Murphy recounts the day his father was killed in a farm accident

James Murphy says farmers must be wary of becoming complacent on the farm. Photo: Roger Jones Expand
Sarah Slater

Taking measures around the farm to reduce risk is the best thing any farmer can do, says James Murphy, a dairy farmer close to the village of Inistioge in Kilkenny.

James lost his father Tom when he was fatally attacked by a bull more than 30 years ago. The tragedy prompted him to become an IFA official on farm safety.

