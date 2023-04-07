Farm safety: ‘If my dad had been younger and more agile, he might have seen the bull coming’

Taking measures around the farm to reduce risk is the best thing any farmer can do, says James Murphy, a dairy farmer close to the village of Inistioge in Kilkenny.

James lost his father Tom when he was fatally attacked by a bull more than 30 years ago. The tragedy prompted him to become an IFA official on farm safety.

So far this year, 5pc of all workplace fatalities in Ireland are in farming, making it the country’s most dangerous occupation.

It was in April when the fatal accident claimed James’ father’s life and changed his mindset regarding the risks of farming.

Recalling the events of the night his father died, an emotional James said: “He had intended on going to the greyhound track in Kilkenny, maybe wasn’t focused as much as he should have been, but that’s the sudden aspect of it.

“A farm accident and the details of it never leave you. You never not forget and even now, over 30 years further on, I can vividly remember. I was ploughing a late field that we decided we would put corn in.

“I ploughed late assuming my dad had finished up [work] and had gone to the greyhound track. I came in around 8pm, maybe a bit later, and Mam said: ‘Where’s your father? He didn’t come in at all.’

“Immediately, I have to say my heart sank and I thought ‘bull’. I made my way straight for the field and saw the bull and went to where he was and came upon the accident. Look, as I said, those things never leave you.

“We’d had a couple of previous minor incidents with the bull where it was very clear he meant business, and on that day when I actually found him, we had a chain on the bull and the bull had gotten caught in a skeogh and my dad was at the base of the skeogh and he had obviously gone in to try to relieve the bull.”

Expand Close James Murphy says the details of the night his father died have never left him. Photo: Roger Jones / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp James Murphy says the details of the night his father died have never left him. Photo: Roger Jones

Speaking on a Teagasc podcast, James, who is in his 60s, said his father Tom was a great community man.

“That was one of the things that isn’t always spoken about when someone, in whatever circumstances, dies suddenly or passes away suddenly — the loss to the community and the loss to neighbours — and there was a tremendous shock there with my dad’s passing.

“He farmed all his life and I would say [he] loved farming. If there was any silver lining to his tragic death, he died very quickly and died doing what he particularly loved doing.”

Read More

James said he can relate to the ‘here and gone’ part of a sudden fatal farm accident. He thinks his father’s age “probably” contributed to the accident.

“Probably, if he had been younger and more agile, he might have seen the bull coming and managed to scramble away and get away from the reach of the chain.

“I have to concur completely with the risk factor and it’s something that I myself have to deal with now because I think one of the things that older people in particular have difficulty in dealing with is age.”

Expand Close James is a lot more cautious around livestock since his father’s death. Photo: Roger Jones / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp James is a lot more cautious around livestock since his father’s death. Photo: Roger Jones

James said farmers tend to not be aware of their limitations.

“I had a discussion with my sons there lately and they were just saying that they were a little bit uncomfortable with me tipping around the yard, doing my few things when they were feeding, scrapping out with machinery.

“I didn’t see any danger and I was a little taken aback that they would see me as being a risk or a threat. So I agree completely and with little kids, we have an absolute responsibility to them — they don’t see danger.

“We’ve had some horrific instances down through the years of kids going out to Dad or going out to Grandad on the farm and not coming back. The young, the very young and the older are among the risk categories.” James has spoken as an IFA officer on many occasions about farm safety issues and his father’s death has made him more cautious around the farm.

“You can set out to make your farm as safe as possible, [but] there is always risk. There is always risk dealing with livestock. That bull, that bloody brat of a bull was gone the next day.

Expand Close James points out that farmers tend not to be aware of their limitations. Photo: Roger Jones / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp James points out that farmers tend not to be aware of their limitations. Photo: Roger Jones

“We had 60 or 70 suckler calves at the time and we had to buy a new bull. I was far more careful around that bull and I would have been cautious around cows after that.

“Was I as careful as I should have been around other aspects of the farm? Probably not. I think that if we are honest as farmers, every single day we can improve and see risk and de-risk our farms.

“Try not to switch off. We become complacent with the risks that we see there and that’s one of the real challenges for the farm safety debate. When dealing with issues every day, you do become complacent.”

He says more and more farmers are maybe the only person working on the farm. At the busy times of the year, they are waking tired and going to bed exhausted.

“The important thing is to remind farmers to be aware of the risks in every situation — even when cows are calving.

“When things go wrong, they go wrong very quickly. One of the best things to do around the farm is to put measures in place to reduce risk.”